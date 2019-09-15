Wolves Owners Fosun 'Open to More Investment' in Bid to Become Premier League Heavyweights

By 90Min
September 15, 2019

Fosun are looking to invest more heavily into Wolves as they look to push the club into top-six contention.

The Chinese firm have enjoyed a Championship title win, a seventh-placed top-flight finish, a run to the FA Cup semi-finals and Europa League group stage qualification since taking control of the club three years ago.

It is believed that they are willing to sell a stake in order to retain control as majority shareholders so that they can give Wolves the best chance of more success, with a top-six finish an ambition of theirs.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

In quotes carried by Express and StarWolves chairman Jeff Shi spoke in May about the ownership of the club stating: "I think we can see that football is special. Fosun can have many assets in the portfolio and some of them are much bigger than Wolves, but you see Wolves can give Fosun a lot of marketing exposure to the media and public.

"In Fosun, we have some assets maybe where we'll buy and sell, but some assets are very crucial assets which we'll keep forever. I think Wolves now is in the group where we will keep it forever. 

"So, if we keep it forever, it means we'll try to keep investing, try to make the club better and better in the future."

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

With Manchester United and Chelsea currently in transition periods, it gives clubs such as Wolves an opportunity to attain a top-six finish and challenge the status quo.


Having broken their club record for a transfer fee this summer, the idea of extra investment will warn their rivals that Wolves are desperate to become a Premier League giant and are ready to take the steps required to do so.

      Modal message