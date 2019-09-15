Zinedine Zidane Reveals Injury Concerns Led to Sergio Ramos Substitution Against Levante

By 90Min
September 15, 2019

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that an injury in Sergio Ramos' calf forced the Frenchman to take the captain off in Los Blancos' 3-2 win over Levante this weekend.

The experienced Spanish international was surprisingly taken off for €40m summer signing Eder Militao in a game where Eden Hazard's debut and Madrid's defensive frailties stole all the headlines.

With Los Merengues already having a long injury list that includes Luka Modric and Marco Asensio, Zidane will be praying that Ramos' injury is nothing serious.

Handout/GettyImages

In quotes carried by Marca, Zidane spoke on the substitution, stating: "Sergio had to come off because of some pain in his soleus."


With Ramos missing Real Madrid's next fixture, a Champions League tie away to Paris Saint-Germain, due to suspension, it was heavily expected that Militao would make an appearance - but for Raphael Varane, who would have received a much-needed rest.


Zidane will be hoping that Ramos can be fit for the massive European clash against one of the favourites for the Champions League especially considering that Zidane's side have failed to keep a clean sheet since April 28.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Ramos recently became the joint most capped Spaniard alongside former Real Madrid teammate and legendary shot-stopper Iker Casillas but it has been the release of his new Amazon documentary, El Corazón de Sergio Ramos, that has kept him in the spotlight.


Having had perhaps the worst ever season last campaign during his tenure at the club, Ramos will be hoping to lead and steer his side into success this season, even if Los Blancos have made a slow start in La Liga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message