Zinedine Zidane Reveals Injury Concerns Led to Sergio Ramos Substitution Against Levante

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that an injury in Sergio Ramos' calf forced the Frenchman to take the captain off in Los Blancos' 3-2 win over Levante this weekend.

The experienced Spanish international was surprisingly taken off for €40m summer signing Eder Militao in a game where Eden Hazard's debut and Madrid's defensive frailties stole all the headlines.

With Los Merengues already having a long injury list that includes Luka Modric and Marco Asensio, Zidane will be praying that Ramos' injury is nothing serious.

Handout/GettyImages

In quotes carried by Marca, Zidane spoke on the substitution, stating: "Sergio had to come off because of some pain in his soleus."





With Ramos missing Real Madrid's next fixture, a Champions League tie away to Paris Saint-Germain, due to suspension, it was heavily expected that Militao would make an appearance - but for Raphael Varane, who would have received a much-needed rest.





Zidane will be hoping that Ramos can be fit for the massive European clash against one of the favourites for the Champions League especially considering that Zidane's side have failed to keep a clean sheet since April 28.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Ramos recently became the joint most capped Spaniard alongside former Real Madrid teammate and legendary shot-stopper Iker Casillas but it has been the release of his new Amazon documentary, El Corazón de Sergio Ramos, that has kept him in the spotlight.





Having had perhaps the worst ever season last campaign during his tenure at the club, Ramos will be hoping to lead and steer his side into success this season, even if Los Blancos have made a slow start in La Liga.