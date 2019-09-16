90min's Definitive European Player Power Rankings: Week Five

After an international break full of the kind of nothingness international football has practically patented (this is just a joke to impress you guys, I actually like international football), club football came back with a bang this week.

Which is why we at Power Rankings HQ had to respond with similar firepower ('Daddy'!*). Luckily we found it, with one of the greatest tv shows of this decade, hell, this century: 'Atlanta'. And seeing as it ain't Robbin Season just yet, we're hitting you with Season One of this Donald Glover-helmed modern classic.

*This joke will become clear by number four.



15. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (New Entry)



Not today Smokey, not today pic.twitter.com/I096uqT1bk — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 15, 2019

"What? This is a great environment for you!”







This could be taken in the sarcastic vein that it is delivered in the show, as a means to show just how badly Henrikh Mkhitaryan was suited to his surroundings at Manchester United and Arsenal.

But it could also be taken at face value where Roma is concerned, with the Armenian netting a fine goal on his Italian bow to cap off a finer-still display in the 4-2 win over Sassuolo. As you will see, Arsenal rejects scoring on their debut, just as the Gunners' were themselves faltering in Watford, was a theme this week. As was Arsenal affiliates letting themselves down with their own hubris. See the above tweet and Mateo Guendouzi.



14. Robert Lewandowski (Re-Entry)

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

“Well, why would I shoot at a human target?”







While it ultimately wasn't to be for Bayern against a valiant/luck-riding RB Leipzig side, Robert Lewandowksi's goalscoring heroics continued, thanks to a consummate finish inside just three minutes.

Asked how he's so darn accurate in front of goal, the Pole's response is quoted above.

13. Stefano Sensi (New Entry)



Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“Can I measure your tree?”





With several feet, let alone inches, between Stefano Sensi and Udinese's covering defender, you can image Antonio Conte and co's surprise when the diminutive playmaker snuck ahead of him to sneak in a gloriously taken header into the net via the underside of the bar.

Inter's 2019 breakout star can head a ball, and he's barely breaking 5ft.



12. Nacho Monreal (New Entry)

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

"You look like a fake Ellen Degeneres. A Felon Degeneres.”







Yes, you guessed it (did you?), Nacho Monreal was the second Arsenal reject to score on his debut this weekend, and it came in one of the results of the weekend, with Real Sociedad blotting Atletico Madrid's unblemished record with a hard-earned 2-0 victory.

He may look like a BTEC Ellen Degeneres (at least enough for this bit to work...?), but the man can finish his dinner and, in keeping a clean sheet against Diego Simeone's men, he proved he's not all forward-thinking, either.

11. Dries Mertens (Re-Entry)

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“If you could use a rat as a phone, man, that’d be genius.”

Just as the above observation from Darius was met with derision, many pundits baulked at the use of Dries Mertens as a number nine all those moons ago. Look at him now. Bagging braces against Sampdoria like it's nothing, and making Fabio Quagliarella (of all people) look blunt.

10. Duvan Zapata (New Entry)



Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

"Hello, cousin. How are you today?”







Not only did Duvan Zapata nab Atalanta (eerily close to 'Atlanta', I hear you say!!) all three points with a 95th-minute thunderbolt against Genoa, he also won a penalty for his side by doing his cousin, Cristian, all ends up.

9. Karim Benzema (New Entry)

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

"I don’t know, man, I like Flo Rida. I mean, moms need to enjoy rap, too."





Karim Benzema is the Flo Rida of football. Think about it.

8. Neymar (Up 3)

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

“The price is on the can, though.”







With Kylian Mbappe sidelined, it was all about the return of the banner-provoking Brazilian forward Neymar this weekend.

And, after some initial stuttering against Strasbourg, he delivered in a big, big way, with a 91st-minute bicycle kick to win it. Special stuff. I'd also like to add that PSG are the Arizona Iced Tea (the 'can' in question) of football and, as the slogan goes, the price is there for all to see. It's right on the can. It is.

7. Marco Reus (New Entry)

Lars Baron/GettyImages

“You want to manage a rapper but you can't do business high?”

You are Bayer Leverkusen. You want to beat Borussia Dortmund away from home, you have 67% of the possession, three more shots than they do, but you don't mark Marco Reus?

Weird.

6. Sadio Mane (Re-Entry)

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"Money is an idea.”







This is unequivocally true.



Here's another idea, just off the top of my head. Sadio Mane is world-class. Real Madrid wanted him, but wouldn't cough up. So here's the idea: cough up. Whether Mane wants to join the Santiago Bernabeu circus remains to be seen, but at least test some Liverpudlian resolve. The man's worth all you got, Zizou.



5. Son Heung-min (New Entry)



Julian Finney/GettyImages

“This here’s a lightsaber - Luke Skywalker’s."







Son Heung-min is Tottenham's Luke Skywalker, here to return the club to the light after some dark times.

The fact that this is uttered by a bumbling (and potentially homeless?) man who's set up his own impromptu, and very much unofficial, parking lot should not take away from the initial point.

4. Luis Suarez (New Entry)

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

[while polishing his gun] "Man, I ain't scared of nothing. I got Daddy right here.”





Not that Barcelona needed to be scared on Saturday against Valencia, considering their current chaos, but if any Copa del Rey Final flashbacks did occur, they knew they had the sharpshooting Luis 'Daddy' Suarez right there just in case.

And, though he wasn't necessarily needed from the bench, he was used, springing straight into the action to nab a 20-minute brace. And, if you object to the use of 'Daddy' here, well, then, have another quote from this very exchange:



"Yo, you not gonna see this, but your assumed perversion of the word 'Daddy', I think that's stemming from the fear of mortality, man. What you call your gun?"







Yeah. What do you call your ageing strikers?

3. Tammy Abraham (Re-Entry)

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Is Paperboi Atlanta's 2Pac? They said no. But apparently John Boyega is the new Magic Johnson."







Is Tammy Abraham Chelsea's second coming of Didier Drogba? No. As previously established in these here rankings, Tammy Abraham is the new Magic Johnson. Move over, Boyega.

2. Teemu Pukki (Up 3)

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"I just think we need a chance as humans to fail in order to discover what actually works, you know? People don’t think there’s a process to being happy."





Teemu Pukki is the living embodiment of this quote, and he's now reaping the rewards from this time-honoured policy, pulling the strings in the result of the weekend from across Europe.

He is also now the only man to maintain his spot across the first five weeks of these rankings, which makes him a winner in his own right. So why, you ask, is he not the outright winner this week? Well, he's not 16.

1. Ansu Fati (New Entry)

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

“AIDS was invented to keep Wilt Chamberlain from beating Steve McQueen’s sex record. And by ’69 he was already number three on the all-time list. By ’71 he would’ve been that boy for sure.”





Has Ansu Fati been invented to keep Lionel Messi from beating Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League goalscoring record? I can't say it with the same certainty as ya boy Darius above, but the precocity of Barca's youngest ever goalscorer sure does beg the question.

And that's not the only record he's broken, as he became the youngest ever play to record a goal and an assist in the same game in La Liga history against Valencia.



And what a goal and an assist they were, the former being an oh-so-composed first-time finish after a bursting run into the box inside just two minutes of action, the latter comprising a mazy run down the left flank, the retiring of Ezequiel Garay and an expertly placed cut-back for Frenkie de Jong just five minutes later.

By the 15th-minute mark he was centimetres away from a brace, and moments after that he should have had a penalty. Need I remind you that this kid is 16 years old, and just two weeks ago was a mere unknown.

Now he's spreading his arms to the Camp Nou crowd, soliciting the kind of response that - yes, I'LL SAY IT - only Messi himself can garner in modern times. Hence the €100m release clause, and hence the placing atop these prestigious rankings.



Remember the date, remember the name.

