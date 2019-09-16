Bayern Munich vs Red Star Belgrade Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time

Bayern Munich will be aiming to kick off their 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign with a win when they face Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in Group B on Wednesday

Since winning their fifth Champions League title in 2013, Bayern have never failed to progress past the group stages but have become unstuck in the knockout rounds, losing to Liverpool and Real Madrid in recent years.

Last season they began with a win over Benfica and in 2017 they beat Anderlecht 3-0 on the opening matchday. A similar result will be the aim this week.

Standing in their way are the current Serbian SuperLiga champions Red Star Belgrade who have already negotiated themselves through four tricky qualifying rounds this term, edging out Young Boys on away goals last month to finally secure qualification.

This is a game therefore Bayern should win, but nothing is easy in Europe.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 18 September What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Extra 2 Referee? Robert Madden

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News





Bayern manager Niko Kovac will be without both David Alaba and Leon Goretzka for the clash at the Allianz Arena.

Austrian international Alaba picked up a groin injury in the warmup before last Saturday’s meeting with RB Leipzig and will be out for several weeks. Lucas Hernandez is set to shift across to left-back to cover. Meanwhile, midfielder Goretzka underwent an operation last week on a thigh problem.

In more positive news, Philippe Coutinho is set to start as he begins his quest for European glory, after failing to reach the final of the competition with Barcelona, Liverpool or Inter. He will play off of Robert Lewandowski in attack, who has started the season well.

For Red Star Belgrade, boss Vladan Milojevic has a reasonably fit squad to pick from, with club captain and former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Marko Marin and centre-back Milos Degenek, once of VFB Stuttgart, fit to face their former BuLi foes.

They will be without Branko Jovicic though who has knee ligament damage and new striker Tomane, who will miss the game through suspension after being sent off in the meeting with Young Boys.

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Hernandez; Kimmich, Thiago; Gnabry, Coutinho, Coman; Lewandowski. Red Star Belgrade Borjan; Gobeljic, Degenek, Babic, Rodic; Canas, Jovancic; Nabouhane, Marin, Vukanovic; Pavkov.

Head to Head Record

Wednesday’s fixture will be the sixth meeting between the teams, and a first since 2007, when Bayern picked up a 3-2 win in Belgrade in the UEFA Cup group stages.