Cristiano Ronaldo Tears Up When Discussing His Late Father in Piers Morgan Interview

September 16, 2019

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears when shown footage of his late father praising him before his death.

Ronaldo's father, Jose Dinis Aveiro died back in 2005 from problems relating to alcoholism, when the Portuguese superstar was just 20 years old.

Speaking with Piers Morgan in his upcoming documentary 'Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan' (via Manchester Evening News) the Juventus striker was incredibly emotional when Morgan showed him some previously unseen footage of his father.

He said: "I never saw the video. I never saw that video. Unbelievable. Yes, it means a lot [to hear his praise]. I think the interview would be funny, but I didn’t expect to cry.

"But I never saw these images. I don’t know where you…I have to have these images to show my family. 

"But I really don’t know my father 100%. He was a drunk person. I never spoke with him, like a normal conversation. It was hard.

“To be number one and he doesn't see it. He doesn't see me receive awards. My family see [my success], my mum, my brothers, even my old son, but my father, he didn’t see nothing, and it was…he died young."

Ronaldo has certainly enjoyed plenty of success throughout his career. He has won five Ballons d'Or and two FIFA Best Player awards, but there have been countless other individual accolades for the Juventus man.

As part of a team, Ronaldo lifted three Premier League titles with Manchester United, two La Liga titles with Real Madrid and he recently added Serie A honours to his impressive resumé last season.

He has also won the Champions League on five separate occasions, and the 34-year-old is undoubtedly set to go down in history as one of the finest players in history.

