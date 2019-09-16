Frank Lampard Offers Injury Update on Several Chelsea Stars Ahead of Valencia Clash

Frank Lampard has revealed that he will still be without a number of key stars for Chelsea's Champions League tie with Valencia on Tuesday.

The Blues have endured a real injury crisis since the start of the season, but they are determined to not let that spoil their return to the Champions League, having been forced to settle for Europa League football last season.

Valencia in our sights! 👀 pic.twitter.com/WVaorj8Vke — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 16, 2019

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via football.london), Lampard revealed that Chelsea are yet to fully overcome their injury struggles, although they are not far from finally being back to full strength.

Beginning by addressing Antonio Rudiger's absence from training on Monday, Lampard said: "Toni is injured. He's bothered a small groin problem that he's been carrying for a few weeks and will have a scan later."

The Telegraph add that Emerson was also absent from training so, like Rudiger, the Italian is set to play no part in the game as he continues to recover from a minor thigh injury.

Lampard continued by revealing that Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and N'Golo Kante are all fit, but they are yet to fully regain match fitness.

None of the trio will feature against Valencia, and the two youngsters - Hudson-Odoi and James - could both feature in further Under-23 games to help speed up the process.

"Our target is to qualify from a tough group. I have belief in the players. I'm confident but very aware of the dangers. I think we have talent that can blossom in the Champions League," Lampard added.

“I will be proud to [lead Chelsea in Europe]. I had some incredible nights in the Champions League, and some bad ones.





"It’s the ultimate in club football. There is something about Stamford Bridge, Champions League football and that music. I will be proud to do it.”