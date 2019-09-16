Liverpool Learn Potential Opponents for FIFA Club World Cup in December

Liverpool have learned that they will face one of Al-Sadd, Hienghene Sport or Monterrey in the semi-final of the Club World Cup in December, when they travel to Qatar to represent Europe in the competition.

The Reds will vie to become the first English team to win the competition since Manchester United in 2008, earning their invitation by winning the UEFA Champions League in June, and learned their fate when the draw took place in Zurich today. They will contest two matches, one on December 18th and the other three days later on December 21st.

There we have it, your #ClubWC draw!🙌



While we knew 🇶🇦@AlsaddSC would kick off against debutants 🇳🇨Hienghene Sport, it will be a meeting of 🌏Asia and 🌍Africa in the quarter-finals!



Roll on 11 December!🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/Sg9whKAfmr — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 16, 2019

The structure sees both the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the Copa Libertadores given byes to the semi-finals, with the victors from FIFA's four other confederations - as well as the Qatari champions on this occasion - fighting out playoffs for the remaining two places.

The tournament as a whole will run from December 11th to December 21st, and the draw means that Mexican side Monterrey will take on either OFC Champions League winners Hienghene Sport or Xavi's Al-Sadd for the right to face Jurgen Klopp's European champions on December 18th.

The other second round match will see the winners of the AFC Champions League, currently at the quarter-final stage, take on ES Tunis of Tunisia for a semi-final place. The winner of that one faces the undecided Copa Libertadores winners (one of Gremio, Flamengo, Boca Juniors or River Plate).

Liverpool will then either take on the winner of that bracket in the final, or the losing semi-finalist in the third-place playoff, both of which take place on December 21st.