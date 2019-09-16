Man Utd Send Scouts to Watch Italian Wonderkid Sandro Tonali at Brescia

By 90Min
September 16, 2019

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, with the Red Devils still interested in striking a deal for the 19-year-old.

Tonali burst onto the scene last season in Serie B, and he quickly attracted attention from pretty much every European giant. However, no offers arrived for Tonali, with many clubs thought to be waiting to see what he can do in the top flight.

View this post on Instagram

Indescrivibile💙

A post shared by Sandro Tonali (@sandrotonali) on

He helped Brescia earn promotion to the Serie A, so now Tonali must prove his talents against elite opposition. According to CalciomercatoUnited were eager to see how he is faring, so they sent scouts to monitor him during Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Bologna.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for young midfielders for months, and they may be prepared to accelerate their pursuit of Tonali now that he is playing regular top-flight football.

Seen by many as the heir to Andrea Pirlo's throne with the Italian national team, Tonali is one of the most exciting prospects around, and United are by no means the only side who are keen to strike a deal.

At the same game, scouts from both Ajax and Borussia Dortmund were present to watch Tonali, whilst it is expected that other clubs will monitor him over the coming months.

Scouts will likely have been impressed with Tonali, who was his usual composed self at the base of Brescia's midfield. He helped them storm to a 3-1 lead, but Brescia ended up throwing it all away as they struggled with the numbers disadvantage after Daniele Dessena was sent off early in the second half.

Those three clubs are perhaps leading the race at the moment, but that certainly could change if a number of Europe's top sides choose to involve themselves in the situation.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

This season, Tonali has made four appearances for Brescia, and the newly promoted Serie A side will not want to lose one of their top prospects. He remains under contract until 2021, whilst Brescia do have the option to extend that by a further year, so they will be in no rush to sell.

However, as we so often see, the financial muscle of some of Europe's elite often changes things. A sizeable offer would likely be too good to turn down for Brescia, and it certainly looks like such an approach is coming in the near future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message