Newcastle Target Sevilla Winger Rony Lopes as Steve Bruce Looks to Spend in January

Steve Bruce has been given the green light by the board to bring in signings in January with Sevilla attacker Rony Lopes among Newcastle United's targets.

In their opening five Premier League games, the Magpies have scored just four goals, the joint second-lowest in the league. Bruce is understandably keen to add to his options in wide attacking areas with the club's scouts working hard to bring the right individuals to the club.

According to the Chronicle, one of those players targeted is 23-year-old Sevilla winger Lopes, who could move for a fee in the region of £20m in January.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

The former Manchester City man only signed for Sevilla this summer for £18m after impressing for Monaco in recent seasons. However, the winger, who scored 15 goals in Ligue 1 for Monaco in the 2017/2018 season has struggled so far in Spain, featuring just once in La Liga so far- an 11-minute cameo as a substitute.

In fact, Lopes, who has two caps for Portugal, has failed to make three of the last four matchday squads with Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui favouring other options.

With injuries to Matt Ritchie and Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle are already thin on the ground in wide areas with just Jetro Willems and Christian Atsu the only current available options.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

According to the Chronicle's report Bruce wants wide players with 'pace and power', while budget will be sanctioned for players with 'potential future sell on value'.





Beyond Lopes, it is added that Newcastle's scouts have been 'spending a lot of time in Germany', while talent spotter George Dixon was in attendance for Belgium's victory over Scotland during the international break. It is not mentioned who he is thought to have been observing.