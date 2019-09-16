Police Arrest 12 Members of Juventus Ultras Club on Numerous Charges

Italian authorities are questioning 12 leaders from a hardcore section of Juventus' supporter base over a string of alleged offences.

Among the accusations is one of making illegal demands to the Bianconeri, with the ultras group threatening to start racist chanting at the Allianz Stadium if the club refused to give them more than their allotted number of tickets for fixtures.

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

Other charges levelled at the Juve fans include criminal association, money laundering, extortion and violence.

Sky Sports report that the investigation is linked to claims of infiltration by a local crime mob, who are alleged to have taken power in the ultras section.

The Bianconeri were slapped with a €300,000 fine, ordered to close an area of their ground for a single match and had president Andrea Agnelli banned from all footballing activities for one year after selling season passes to a hardcore group of supporters in 2017.





The group of fans involved had openly encouraged scalping prior to purchasing the tickets off of the Old Lady.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

In July, a police operation uncovered large stores of weaponry held by a number of Neo-Nazi supporters.





Amongst those arrested in that raid was Fabio Del Bergiolo, a high-ranking member of the far-right Italian political party Forza Nuova. However, it is unknown whether those apprehended on Monday have any association with the 50-year-old.





The news comes just two days after Juventus dropped their first Serie A points of the season, Fiorentina holding Maurizio Sarri's men to a 0-0 draw.