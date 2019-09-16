Sheffield United Co-Owner Kevin McCabe Forced to Sell Share to Prince Abdullah

A High Court judge has ruled that Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe must sell his share of the club to fellow co-owner Prince Abdullah.

The pair have been in business since 2013, when McCabe sold 50% of the club to Prince Abdullah for £1, but with the promise of providing him with a substantial fee in the future. The two have clashed ever since, and they turned to a court to help settle their differences.

This morning, 16 September 2019, the High Court issued its judgment pic.twitter.com/I1z6pTHOgc — Abdullah Bin Mosaad (@Saudi49er) September 16, 2019

News of the judge's ruling comes from Sky Sports, who revealed that McCabe has been ordered to sell his remaining share to Prince Abdullah, meaning the lengthy dispute finally appears set to come to an end.

Prince Abdullah took to Twitter to say: "This morning, the High Court issued its judgement requiring Sheffield United Limited to sell its shares of Blades Leisure Limited to me and dismissing all of the claims which SUL has made against my and my lawyer, Mr Yusuf Giansiracusa.





"I am delighted that this judgement brings to an end the uncertainty over Sheffield United's future. Our manager Chris Wilder and the team are off to a promising start and we can now focus on this vital Premier League season under stable ownership.





"When I first became involved with Sheffield United in 2013, I said that the Premier League should be out target, even though we were in League One, I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together over the past six years.





"As we turn a new page at Bramall Lane, my first priority is to secure our position in the top tier for many years to come. To help realise that ambition, I am fully committed to continued investment in both the First Team and the Academy and to bringing best practices and the highest standards of management to the club."

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

This season, the Blades sit 15th in the league table, having picked up five points from as many games. They picked up a huge 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, but the most impressive showing certainly came in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.