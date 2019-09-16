Twitter Reacts as Manchester United Announce Contract Extension for David De Gea

Having looked destined to depart earlier this year, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has penned a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The news is music to the ears of Red Devils supporters, who have been out in force on social media as they laud the Spaniard. Had he upped sticks and left on a free next summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would have lost a leader and one of the shining lights of the post-Fergie era.

There was evidently a lot of relief in the fan-base after prolonged contract talks with De Gea had appeared to be going nowhere...

This guy has sacrificed his entire career to play for our above average team. Forever in his debt🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nbYIMMQMvU — Shivam (@simplyshivam08) September 16, 2019

Orgasmic — AJ (@AJUnited_) September 16, 2019

Literal goosebumps. Hope his tenacity and loyalty through our turbulent years (still continuing) has a glorious chapter waiting to be written — AWBSZN (@BahuBailly) September 16, 2019

Captain him already. — BISHOP™ (@LilKoima) September 16, 2019

DeGea not going to win any relevant trophies with Glazer parasites in charge. Poor guy needs help #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/AxeB51lm6Z — DoF is a waste of Time FC 🔰 (@AntiGlazerFC_) September 16, 2019

Let him finish his career with some major trophies We need #GlazersOut for that pic.twitter.com/TLOmOJAgKQ — DoF is a waste of Time FC 🔰 (@AntiGlazerFC_) September 16, 2019

102 - Since his debut in the competition in August 2011, David de Gea has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League (102). Signature. pic.twitter.com/vsBdWiHQAM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2019

De Gea carrying the United side for the past 6 years pic.twitter.com/5zpMWPmGlS — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@TheFergusonCode) September 16, 2019

#DaveStays! 🧤📝



Here's a look back at some of David de Gea's best saves in the Premier League following the news that he has signed a new deal at Manchester United until 2023. 🔴



Where does he currently rank in the best in the world? 🌍 pic.twitter.com/IcHAoWnlwu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 16, 2019

As well as a reminder of how a fax machine error stopped him joining Real Madrid in 2015...

David De Gea has signed a new contract at Manchester United.



Ole Gunnar Solskjær has expressed his delight at the news, adding: "I'd like to thank the broken fax machine which has contributed more to our defence than Phil Jones could in a hundred years" pic.twitter.com/Y8jfol8ZxA — Colossus Bets (@ColossusBets) September 16, 2019

David De Gea signs a new long term deal at Man Utd.



All hail, the faulty fax machine! pic.twitter.com/egvgZgSfSd — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 16, 2019

Van Gaal dropped De Gea when his contract situation was up in the air and publicly stated that it was affecting his performances — I think the same happened to him last season.



He's obviously someone that needs to be 100% focused, so I'm hoping he gets back to his best now. — Tom (@CynicalLive) September 16, 2019

There’s no place like home ❤ pic.twitter.com/OBPoYW7uRq — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) September 16, 2019

