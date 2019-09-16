Twitter Reacts as Manchester United Announce Contract Extension for David De Gea

By 90Min
September 16, 2019

Having looked destined to depart earlier this year, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has penned a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The news is music to the ears of Red Devils supporters, who have been out in force on social media as they laud the Spaniard. Had he upped sticks and left on a free next summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would have lost a leader and one of the shining lights of the post-Fergie era.

There was evidently a lot of relief in the fan-base after prolonged contract talks with De Gea had appeared to be going nowhere...

They really were in overjoyed with the confirmation...

However, a few were still waiting on another announcement...

As expected, there was some reflection on all De Gea has achieved with United...

As well as a reminder of how a fax machine error stopped him joining Real Madrid in 2015...

A number of the Old Trafford faithful were hopeful the news would trigger a return to form, with one looking to the past for reasons to believe it could happen...

And the man himself was also on hand to celebrate the new contract...

Four more years for Dave, but will he add to his trophy collection in that time?

