90min's Premier League Team of the Week - Matchday 5

Gameweek five is done and dusted, and it feels like we could be talking about this one for a long time.

Norwich City stunned the world by beating Manchester City, Chelsea's youngsters tore apart Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Arsenal did their best to throw away even more points than they already have this season. Ah, football.

Here's 90min's Team of the Week for matchday five.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

Tim Krul (GK) - Norwich's 3-2 win over Manchester City is likely to be one of the biggest shocks we see this season. The Canaries were superb, but they would not have got that win without Krul. The Dutchman made a number of superb saves to keep City at bay. Yes, he conceded twice, but there is no shame in that against Pep Guardiola's men.

Serge Aurier (RB) - Aurier was in inspired form as he helped Tottenham Hotspur storm to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. Defensively solid, his impact was felt in attack as Aurier fired in dangerous cross after dangerous cross. One of those crosses resulted in an own goal, whilst another led to a goal from Son Heung-min. It was a fantastic display for the Ivorian.

Harry Maguire (CB) - Maguire was faced with the daunting prospect of meeting his former employers in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester City, but he rose to the occasion. The Foxes just couldn't get past Maguire, who was dominant in the air and on the ground. He recovered possession with frightening ease against one of England's most exciting sides.

Fikayo Tomori (CB) - Frank Lampard has put a lot of faith in Tomori, and it's easy to understand why. The 21-year-old was on fire in Chelsea's 5-2 win over Wolves, and his outrageous long-range goal will live long in the memory. Always happy with the ball at his feet, Tomori's desire to drive forward actually created Tammy Abraham's first goal as well.

Andy Robertson (LB) - Robertson came back to haunt former boss Steve Bruce in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle United. The Scot was his usual dominant self throughout, creating plenty of opportunities down the left wing. His assist for Sadio Mane was as easy as they come, and he could have had plenty more.

Midfielders

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Moussa Djenepo (RM) - Djenepo was far from a household name before his £15m to Southampton, but that is certainly not the case anymore. The 21-year-old netted his second goal of the season in superb fashion against Sheffield United, bagging an incredible solo effort which will certainly be replayed over and over again.

Emi Buendia (CM) - Krul was strong at the back for Norwich, but Buendia was magic in attack. Arguably the finest player in the Championship last season, Buendia eclipsed that level with a sublime showing against City. He picked up two assists, but that was not the whole story. The Argentine pressed high and passed with confidence, and there was nothing City could do about it.

Scott McTominay (CM) - Subduing Leicester's electric midfield isn't the easiest job, but McTominay certainly did it with ease. The United man was everywhere at Old Trafford, flying around the pitch to win the ball back time and time again.

Sadio Mane (LM) - Often overlooked because Mohamed Salah exists, Mane is slowly starting to steal the spotlight away from his Liverpool teammate. Mane took his first goal with his usual excellence, and his pace and movement tore Newcastle apart for his second, so he edges out Watford's Gerard Deulofeu for the final place in midfield.

Forwards

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Tammy Abraham (ST) - Strikers score goals, but not every striker can score them like Abraham. He showcased pace, power, composure and aerial ability to storm to a hat-trick against Wolves, in what was an utterly perfect showing from the young striker. He better keep checking his phone, because Gareth Southgate will be calling soon.

Son Heung-min (ST) - Son tore Palace apart on Saturday. He needed just 23 minutes to score his two goals - the second of which was a superb volley - but he could easily have had five or six. Son was an absolute menace throughout and was involved in every one of Spurs' best moments, and there were a whole lot of them to be involved in.