Barcelona opens its 2019-20 Champions League campaign with a difficult trip to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday as the pair chase an early edge in a stiff-looking Group F. The sides will meet for the first time under competitive conditions, with each team seeking to build on domestic wins over the weekend.

Hosts Dortmund shut Bayer Leverkusen out, 4-0, at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday, while Ernesto Valverde’s visitors scored five for the second time in three games, thrashing Valencia 5-2. The only previous meetings between these two teams came in the 1997 UEFA Super Cup. The Blaugrana won, 2-0, at the Camp Nou, before clinching a 1-1 draw in the return fixture to emerge as 3-1 victors.

Each team has lost once so far this season—Valverde’s men are unbeaten in three since they suffered a last-minute, 1-0, defeat at Athletic Bilbao on the opening day of La Liga. The Black and Yellows lost more recently, a disappointing 3-1 fall at Union Berlin on Aug. 31.

Lionel Messi was again missing for Barcelona’s hammering of Valencia and appears unlikely to be fit for the trip to Dortmund. Before the win at Camp Nou, Valverde said he found it “difficult” to see Messi featured in Germany.

Luis Suarez made his return from a two-match injury absence on Saturday and scored two off the bench, with the Uruguayan in contention to make his second start this term in mid-week. Ansu Fati, 16, also netted in that win and thus became the youngest player to score two goals in La Liga. He’ll hope for a chance to make his European debut on Matchday 1.

Marco Reus was in top form in the win over Leverkusen and scored twice, though the more defensive force of Manuel Akanji, Achraf Hakimi and Thomas Delaney also had big impacts. Axel Witsel was another dominant force in midfield during the home victory.