Ethan Mbappé: 5 Things to Know About Kylian's Younger Brother in Paris Saint-Germain's Academy

There must be something in the water in the Mbappé house.

While World Cup winner Kylian is breaking records and on the road to becoming a future Ballon d'Or winner, his younger brother Ethan is already making a name for himself in youth football.

He's automatically joined a group of youth players like Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko who fans are keeping an eye on before they break into senior football in the next five years, but still little is known about the youngest Mbappé brother.

So here's a bitesize rundown of what you need to know about Ethan Mbappé.

Kylian Isn't His Only Older Brother

FRANK PERRY/GettyImages

Ethan doesn't just have one older brother, as former France Under-21 international Jirès Kembo Ekoko was adopted into the Mbappé household almost 25 years ago.





Rising through the ranks at Rennes, Kembo Ekoko went on to make over 100 appearances in Ligue 1 before moving to the UAE and Qatar.





He most recently played in Turkey with Bursaspor but became a free agent at the end of last season.

He's Part of Paris Saint-Germain's Academy

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It might not come as too much of a surprise to learn that Ethan Mbappé has joined Paris Saint-Germain's youth ranks, but his inclusion at France's biggest club is far more than just a token gesture.





The French capital is notorious for being one of the best hotbeds for young talent in Europe, while Paris Saint-Germain's academy is teeming with so much talent that players like Yacine Brahimi, Kingsley Coman and even Arsenal's Mattéo Guendouzi hardly got a looking before being moved on.





While offering a place for Ethan in their youth system was an inevitable part of Kylian's deal which saw him join the club from AS Monaco, the teenager is undoubtedly keeping his place on merit.

Following in Lionel Messi & Cesc Fàbregas' Footsteps

Comparisons with his older brother are inevitable, but Ethan has also been walking on youth football's hallowed ground.





Last year he took part in the Mediterranean International Cup in Girona, a competition which has seen players like Marcelo, Cesc Fàbregas and even Lionel Messi make their first real splash at youth level.

He Scored on His Debut With PSG's Under-12s

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Ethan Mbappé not only followed in famous footsteps at the Mediterranean International Cup, but that's where he made his debut in Paris Saint-Germain's academy last year.





The left-footed forward featured against Japan's Ys Gem Academy, scoring pre-tournament favourite PSG's seventh goal in a comfortable 9-0 win.

He's the Reason Behind Kylian's Iconic Celebration

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Even fans who only casually follow Kylian Mbappé's career likely knew about his younger brother, but it's a well-kept secret that Ethan actually inspired his older brother's infamous arms-folding goal celebration.





According to Sport Bible, the world's second most expensive player of all time uses his celebration as an ode to when he used to play on the Playstation with his younger brother.