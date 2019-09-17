Hugo Lloris' MLS Revelation a Stark Reminder That Tottenham Must Plan for the Future

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has confessed that he does believe he will end his career with the Premier League side.

The 32-year-old has been a permanent fixture in Spurs' lineup since joining the club back in 2012 and he is currently the team captain.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He has three years left on his current deal but, speaking to France Football, Lloris confessed that he does not believe he will retire with Spurs, adding that he would be open to trying 'something new' in the future.

He did insist that he will remain completely focused to Spurs until the time comes for him to leave, but he could not resist discussing his desire to go play in Major League Soccer before his career is over.

Lloris admitted he could finish his career there, although he does not like to think too much about the future as it distracts him from the here and now.

If fans were in any doubt of his commitment to the club, Lloris certainly tried to alleviate those concerns. He insisted that he has 'never opened the door' to leaving Spurs because he has been so happy at the club, and working with manager Mauricio Pochettino has made life a breeze.

He also spoke of Tottenham's progression during his time at the club, revealing the club 'has evolved at incredible speed' during his time in north London, insisting 'I can tell the difference between the state of the club the day I arrived and today.'

Overall, the Frenchman has made 303 appearances for the club, and during that time, has established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers around. He may be guilty of making a few mistakes, but his shot-stopping ability is up there amongst the best in the world.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, now 32 years old, it would be foolish for everyone involved not to think about the future. Whilst he remains at a top level, he will always be welcome at Spurs, but the club will have to move on eventually.

There is no immediate rush for Spurs to look for a replacement but, when Lloris' contract expires in three years, things may be different, If his level drops, or an exciting young goalkeeper emerges, it could change things very quickly.