Inter Milan is hoping to make it past the Champions League group stage for the first time in eight years and open a difficult Group F schedule at home to Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

Each team comes into their European curtain-raiser leading their respective domestic leagues, but Italian titans Inter will be considered steep favorites to begin with three points at the San Siro.

How to Watch Milan vs. Slavia Prague

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, TUDN

The Nerazzurri made their Champions League return last season after a seven-year absence and were again allocated opposite Barcelona in the first round, along with Borussia Dortmund.

Those dates make points against the Czech champions all the more valuable—or perhaps points dropped against them will have that much more of a negative impact.

Romelu Lukaku failed to score in Inter colors for the first time on Saturday when they defeated Udinese, 1-0, at home thanks to Stefano Sensi’s sole strike. Antonio Conte’s side leads Serie A and is the only team in the division yet to drop a point after three games.

This will be Slavia’s second time featured in the Champions League group stage. The team made its debut in 2007-08 when it finished third in its pool behind Sevilla and Arsenal.

The team’s only victory during that European run came against fellow minnows Steaua Bucuresti, but there are no such weak spots to target in Group F 12 years later. Jindrich Trpisovsky’s underdogs made it to the quarterfinals of the Europa League last term before Chelsea knocked them out of the running.