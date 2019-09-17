Inter Milan vs. Slavia Prague Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Online, TV

Find out how to watch Inter Milan and Slavia Prague face off on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

By SI Wire
September 17, 2019

Inter Milan is hoping to make it past the Champions League group stage for the first time in eight years and open a difficult Group F schedule at home to Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

Each team comes into their European curtain-raiser leading their respective domestic leagues, but Italian titans Inter will be considered steep favorites to begin with three points at the San Siro.

How to Watch Milan vs. Slavia Prague

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, TUDN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

The Nerazzurri made their Champions League return last season after a seven-year absence and were again allocated opposite Barcelona in the first round, along with Borussia Dortmund.

Those dates make points against the Czech champions all the more valuable—or perhaps points dropped against them will have that much more of a negative impact.

Romelu Lukaku failed to score in Inter colors for the first time on Saturday when they defeated Udinese, 1-0, at home thanks to Stefano Sensi’s sole strike. Antonio Conte’s side leads Serie A and is the only team in the division yet to drop a point after three games.

This will be Slavia’s second time featured in the Champions League group stage. The team made its debut in 2007-08 when it finished third in its pool behind Sevilla and Arsenal. 

The team’s only victory during that European run came against fellow minnows Steaua Bucuresti, but there are no such weak spots to target in Group F 12 years later. Jindrich Trpisovsky’s underdogs made it to the quarterfinals of the Europa League last term before Chelsea knocked them out of the running. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message