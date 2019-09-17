Three soccer players went to the hospital after lightning struck the pitch during the 84th minute of a match between Jamaica College and Wolmer's Boys on Monday, according to Jamaica Observer.

Terrence Francis of Jamaica College and Wolmer's Dwayne Allen were among those who collapsed to the ground after the bolt struck and taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies. The Jamaica Observer reports Francis was unresponsive when taken off the field on a stretcher. A second JC player went to the hospital after experiencing chest pains and was later released.

Francis regained consciousness at the hospital but could not speak, according to the Observer.

Video has emerged of the moment players collapsed on the field after the lightening strike. pic.twitter.com/qbL7txxj4s — William Mitchell (@news_mitchell) September 16, 2019

Wolmer was ahead 2–1 when play was suspended after the lightning strike. The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association will decide when the final six minutes of the game will be played.