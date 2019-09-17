Three Jamaican Soccer Players Sent to Hospital After Lightning Strikes Field

Lightning struck the pitch during the 84th minute of a match between Jamaica College and Wolmer's Boys on Monday.

By Jenna West
September 17, 2019

Three soccer players went to the hospital after lightning struck the pitch during the 84th minute of a match between Jamaica College and Wolmer's Boys on Monday, according to Jamaica Observer.

Terrence Francis of Jamaica College and Wolmer's Dwayne Allen were among those who collapsed to the ground after the bolt struck and taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies. The Jamaica Observer reports Francis was unresponsive when taken off the field on a stretcher. A second JC player went to the hospital after experiencing chest pains and was later released.

Francis regained consciousness at the hospital but could not speak, according to the Observer.

Wolmer was ahead 2–1 when play was suspended after the lightning strike. The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association will decide when the final six minutes of the game will be played.

