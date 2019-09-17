Ajax's Joel Veltman has revealed he wanted to leave the club in the previous two summer windows, but injury and the Dutch giants' reluctance to let him go prevented a move from happening.

The most recent window saw fellow center half Matthijs de Ligt move to Juventus, a transfer that derailed a summer transfer for Veltman, despite interest from West Ham and other European clubs.

Speaking to Dutch media outlet NOS, he said: "Everyone knows that I would like to play abroad again. West Ham United was interested, but there were more clubs. However, Ajax put a stop to it. I was not allowed to leave."

Veltman, who has been at the Amsterdam club since 2001, also revealed that injury thwarted a move in the summer of 2018, adding: "I also wanted to leave in 2018, but then I got injured.''

This, alongside the rise of Noussair Mazraoui at the Dutch club, saw the 27-year-old fall down the pecking order, making just four league starts for Erik Ten Haag's miracle-workers last season.

However, with Mazraoui suffering from fitness issues of his own, Veltman has had the chance to regain his place in the starting XI, starting four of Ajax's five Eredivisie matches so far this season.

The indications are that Veltman could still yet become a key player under Ten Haag. The defender extended his contract until 2021 and was called up to the Dutch squad for their recent Euro 2020 qualifiers.