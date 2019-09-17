Jurgen Klopp Says Man City Are Best Team in World as Liverpool Prepare for Champions League Defence

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down talk of his side being the best in Europe, claiming Premier League rivals Manchester City are the 'best team in the world'.

The Reds won their sixth European crown last season, beating Tottenham 2-0 at Wanda Metropolitano in June. They also enjoyed a spectacular domestic campaign, finishing the season on 97 points, just one short of champions Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash with Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, Klopp said, as quoted by James Pearce of the Athletic: "We can't be the best team in Europe because Manchester City are the best team in the world. That's the same planet, I think."

Klopp: "We can't be the best team in Europe because Man City are the best team in the world. That's the same planet, I think." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 16, 2019

His claims are based off the fact that last season Pep Guardiola's side were able to retain their Premier League crown and won an treble, also capturing the FA Cup and Carabao Cup along the way.

However, whilst City have dominated domestically over the past couple of seasons, there's no doubt over who has had the upper-hand when it comes to the European stage.

In the 2017/18 season, City were eliminated by the Reds at the quarter-final stage, with Klopp's side running riot at Anfield and winning 2-1 at the Etihad, securing a 5-1 aggregate win. They would go on to lose to Real Madrid in the final in Kyiv.

Guardiola also failed last time out, losing a dramatic quarter-final tie at the hands of the unfancied Spurs. Liverpool would go on to beat the north London side comfortably in the final.





However, the early signs of this season have indicated that it might finally be Liverpool's year to get their hands on the Premier League title.





The Reds still have their 100% record intact after coming from behind to beat Newcastle on Saturday, whilst City were beaten 3-2 at Norwich in the evening kick-off, leaving them five points adrift of their title rivals.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The injury to Aymeric Laporte has also gifted the Merseyside outfit a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, with City's disorganised defence shown up in the loss at Norwich.