Marcus Rashford Wins Twitter After Fulfilling Dreams of Supporter to Attend First Man Utd Match

By 90Min
September 17, 2019

In a fantastic gesture of kindness, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has fulfilled the dreams of one supporter after helping secure tickets for the Red Devils' upcoming clash with Brighton at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old responded to a plea on Twitter from the friend of a father-of-two in the United States who has recently overcome a battle with stage three cancer.

In the original tweet, it was revealed that the fan has never been to Old Trafford, or England for that matter - and has always had a lifelong dream of watching United contest a Premier League encounter at home.

Sensing his opportunity to help after seeing the post, Rashford responded by asking for the friend to contact him privately - with subsequent exchanges between the pair seemingly confirming that the England forward has indeed taken care of arrangements to fulfil his wish.

Understandably, Twitter users were quick to recognise Rashford's act of kindness, with many praising the versatile forward - who scored the winning goal last weekend against Leicester in a narrow 1-0 win - for his generosity and willingness to interact with the fans.

Rashford will turn his attentions to Thursday's Europa League clash with Astana next, but will be mindful come November 10 - the date that United host Brighton at Old Trafford - of putting in a good performance in front of his budding admirers.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Should he need inspiration, he may look back to United's 2-1 win over the Seagulls back in January - when he was on the scoresheet alongside Paul Pogba.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message