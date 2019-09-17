Liverpool kicks off its Champions League title defense in Italy, as it travels to face Napoli in the opening match of Group E play in the 2019-2020 edition of the competition.

Liverpool had to go through Napoli in the group stage last season en route to the knockout rounds, requiring a 1-0 win over Carlo Ancelotti's side on the final day of group play just to secure its place in the last 16. Napoli won the bout between the two at the Stadio San Paolo also by a 1-0 scoreline, with Lorenzo Insigne's winner the difference. Napoli went out and added some key pieces in the summer, most notably center back Kostas Manolas from Roma and Mexican star Hirving Lozano from PSV, and the Serie A side will hope that's enough to push the side into the elimination stage of the competition.

Liverpool, meanwhile, returns the core nucleus that won it all last season, though it must still play around the calf injury to goalkeeper Alisson, which he suffered on the opening day of the Premier League season. Adrian has deputized admirably in his place, helping the club to a perfect start in five Premier League matches, but the stakes are higher in what will be his Champions League debut on Tuesday.

As expected the game started at a fast pace as Napoli looked to enforce the final third with its offensive weapons, but Liverpool being one of the best counterattacking teams in the world, quickly looked to capitalize on the break using Mohamed Salah as its target man.

Meanwhile on the other side, Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne caused headeaches on the left and the home side's first real attempt came from Lozano, who headed the ball in the net from close range after Adrian had stopped an initial long-range effort, but the linesman ruled it off as the Mexican was offside.

It was end to end action.

In the 20th minute, Sadio Mane got involved in the action with a shot from inside the box but Alex Meret was up to the task and blocked the Senegalese attacker's attempt.

Liverpool and Napoli are the favorites in Group E and will play RB Salzburg and Genk in their next pair of group matches.