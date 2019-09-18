AC Milan vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The first Derby della Madonnina of the year takes place at San Siro on Saturday as Inter and Milan clash in round four of the 2019/20 Serie A season.

Both clubs are under new management, Antonio Conte getting off to a bright start after taking charge of the Nerazzurri in the summer. They were victorious in their first three league games this term, though a stoppage-time Nicolo Barella header was required to grab a point against Slavia Prague on Tuesday night.

It's not an ideal start to their Champions League campaign, though the situation is worse for their neighbours, who have been banned from entering European competition this year due to a breach of Financial Fair Play regulations.

In domestic matters, the Rossoneri have won two and lost one, with goals currently at a premium for Marco Giampaolo's recruits.

Here's our preview of the Milanese meeting.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Saturday 21 September What Time is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? Giuseppe Meazza

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

Conte has a full compliment of players to choose from, with summer signings Stefano Sensi and Romelu Lukaku set to make their derby debuts. Fitness issues made Diego Godin wait for a maiden appearance in black and blue, the Uruguayan getting his first start last time out.

Milan counterpart Giampaolo is without two of his first-team squad, one through injury and the other due to suspension.

A cruciate ligament rupture has kept central-defender Mattia Caldara out of action since May, though he is expected to return in late November.

Right-back Davide Calabaria was dismissed in the dying embers of the victory over Verona. The referee showed him a straight red following a professional foul on opposition frontman Samuel Di Carmine, the 22-year-old now set to sit out the next three games.

Potential Lineups

Milan Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Biglia, Kessie, Calhanoglu; Suso, Paqueta; Piatek. Inter Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Martinez, Lukaku.

Head to Head Record

Milan have triumphed over Inter in only three of their last 17 encounters, winning just once in their seven most recent match-ups.

The Nerazzurri have taken the victory on 80 occasions throughout history, four more than their rivals, whilst there have also been 67 draws.

FULL TIME



⚽ AC Milan 2-3 Inter Milan



(Bakayoko 57', Musacchio 71' - Vecino 3', de Vrij 51', Martinez 67' PEN) #SerieA #DerbyMilano pic.twitter.com/X8pDGR6976 — Jollof Sports (@JollofSports) March 17, 2019

When the pair last did battle, it was Inter who stole the spoils as the Rossoneri twice found themselves with a two-goal deficit to make up in March.

Matias Vecino's close-range blast and a towering header from Stefan de Vrij gave the Nerazzurri a healthy lead which was swiftly halved when Tiemoue Bakayoko glanced in a Hakan Calhanoglu free-kick shortly before the hour.

Lautaro Martinez restored Inter's advantage from the spot, with Mateo Musacchio's scrappy goal scant consolation for Milan in what proved to be manager Gennaro Gattuso's final derby.

Recent Form

Both sides have failed to win just one match this term, the midweek draw with Slavia ending Conte's faultless start to life in northern Italy.

Inter were electric as the 50-year-old made his San Sir bow versus Lecce in late August, though they had to show grit and determination to secure victories over Cagliari and Udinese in the following two games.

Lukaku and Sensi - bought for a combined €110m over the off-season - have looked like strong additions to the squad, whilst the defence is also showing signs of improvement.

Milan, on the other hand, struggle for goals. In their three competitive fixtures this year, they've scored just twice, but that isn't too pressing an issue for now given the solidity of their backline.





Giampaolo's men certainly seem in a good position to keep Inter's attack at arm's length, yet they're unlikely to pose too much of a threat at the opposite end of the pitch.

Here's how the rivals fared in their last five matches:

Milan Inter Feronikeli 0-2 Milan (10/8) Valencia 1-1 Inter *(6-7) (10/8) Cesena 0-0 Milan (17/8) Inter 4-0 Lecce (26/8) Udinese 1-0 Milan (25/8) Cagliari 1-2 Inter (01/9) Milan 1-0 Brescia (31/8) Inter 1-0 Udinese (14/9) Verona 0-1 Milan (15/9) Inter 1-1 Slavia Prague (17/9)

Prediction

Milan will ensure this is a competitive affair. However, it will probably be a contest dominated by Inter, who possess the necessary tools to break their rivals down over the course of 90 minutes.





Conte has various avenues of attack through which he can punish the Rossoneri, ranging from the reinvigorated Lukaku to the aerially-adept centre-backs in his lineup. There is reason to fear what the Nerazzurri have at their disposal.

Eventually, they should find a way past Gianluigi Donnarumma and once they do, it's doubtful Milan are capable of mounting a comeback.





Prediction: Milan 0-2 Inter