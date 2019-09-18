Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati is poised to pen a new contract at Camp Nou, despite signing an improved three-year-deal as recently as July.

The news follows an incredible three weeks for the 16-year-old, where he has scored two La Liga goals and made his Champions League debut against Borussia Dortmund.

His new contract - as reported by Radio Catalunya via as.com - will include a signing on bonus of €700,000, although his base wage will depend on whether the wonderkid retains his place in the Barcelona first team when Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembélé return from injury.

If he does continue to start for Ernesto Valverde's side he stands to gain a €1m salary this season - and a further €250,000 more in the next three seasons - but he will only earn €300,000 if he is demoted to the B team.

Also discussed in the negotiations were provisions to keep the 16-year-old's brother Brahima - who is currently on loan at third tier side CD Calahorra - at the club for the foreseeable future.

This new contract represents quite a turnaround for Fati who just three months was being linked with a move away from Catalonia.

In June, the Daily Record claimed the winger was unhappy with not being promoted to senior side at Barca and had attracted the attention of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle.

Now, the thought of Fati departing Camp Nou is inconceivable as he has been the club's most threatening offensive player this season.

As well as scoring twice, the Guinea-Bissau born attacker also provided the assist for Frenkie de Jong's goal against Valencia last Saturday.