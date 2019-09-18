LIVE: Atletico Madrid, Juventus Meet Again in Champions League

Watch all the key plays as Atletico Madrid hosts Juventus in the Champions League group stage.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
September 18, 2019

The present and future of Portuguese soccer will be on display in the Spanish capital, as Atletico Madrid and Juventus square off in the Champions League group stage, a season after a memorable round-of-16 series.

Juventus, led by Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, battled back from a two-goal, first-leg deficit, winning 3-2 on Ronaldo's second-leg hat trick to advance, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will look to continue his habit of torturing Atletico Madrid after doing so for so many years with Real Madrid. On the opposing side is Portugal rising star Joao Felix, the 19-year-old sensation whose transition from Benfica to Atletico Madrid has been seamless. 

The two sides are the favorites to advance from a Group D that also features Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Juventus continues group play at home against Bayer Leverkusen, while Atletico Madrid heads to Russia to face Lokomotiv Moscow on Oct. 1.

