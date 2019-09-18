Borussia Dortmund: 8 of the Best Yellow Wall Displays

Football fans are a special bunch of people, but the Borussia Dortmund supporters are something else.

They have built a reputation as one of Europe's most passionate fan bases, and their famous Yellow Wall is the driving force behind that. The entire stand of supporters have put together countless stunning displays of emotion, and some have been truly unforgettable.

Here are eight of the best displays from Dortmund's Yellow Wall.

Setting the Stage

The 2019/20 Champions League is here, and Dortmund certainly wanted to impress in their opening game against Barcelona.

The Yellow Wall, all in sync, managed to spell out 'BVB' in what looks like smoke. How they would manage to pull that off so perfectly is anyone's guess, but that's the wall for you.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw, but the fans definitely left the biggest impression of the night.

Jurgen Klopp's Send Off

Without a shadow of a doubt, Jurgen Klopp has earned his place in Dortmund history. The German helped reestablish the team as one of Europe's finest, so fans were understandably sad to see him leave in 2015.

When Werder Bremen came to town in May of that year, Dortmund fans unfurled a huge banner of Klopp, accompanied with the words "Thank You Jurgen".

A fitting tribute for the man who helped Dortmund rediscover their love of football.

Show of Loyalty

The 2011/12 campaign was a memorable one for Dortmund, who went on to lift the Bundesliga title. Their season actually started slowly, but a banner displayed in November seemed to inspire them.

Ahead of a 5-1 win over Wolfsburg, the fans brought out a giant banner of a skull with the Dortmund logo on top, with the words "Dortmund until I die" written below.

The Yellow Wall are some of the most passionate fans around, and this display easily proves it.

Dreaming Big

Back in March 2019, Dortmund met Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16. Spurs stormed to a 3-0 win in the first leg, and Dortmund fans clearly knew their chances of qualification were effectively over.

Ahead of the game, fans put together a fantastic mosaic of Dortmund players lifting the trophy back in 1997, with a banner which read: "Until we carry the cup across the pitch like in '97".

Spurs went on to win the game 1-0, but Dortmund fans certainly made it a memorable occasion.

Fond Memories

The Borussia Dortmund fans display a tifo against Benfica this evening.



😎 pic.twitter.com/Vdwem6ec99 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 8, 2017

Back in the 2016/17 season, Dortmund were on the brink of elimination after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Benfica in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash.

Fans remained optimistic and decided to motivate their side with a reminder of a meeting between Dortmund and Benfica in 1963. That Dortmund side overturned a first-leg deficit to advance, so fans brought up articles published at the time to remind the players that nothing is impossible.

Sure enough, the squad were clearly paying attention as they stormed to a 4-0 win, although they did go on to crash out in the next round anyway.

Completing the Collection

Dortmund found themselves in the Europa League in the 2015/16 campaign, and after qualifying from the group stage to earn themselves a date with Porto, fans were eager to see Dortmund lift a trophy which they had never won.

To show their desire, the fans unveiled a banner which was modelled like a sticker book, with images of the various trophies which Dortmund had won in the past, but with one missing - the Europa League.

Fans called on Dortmund to "complete the collection" but, despite convincingly dispatching of Porto, they fell to Liverpool in the quarter-final.

Back Where We Belong

Before Klopp arrived at Dortmund, they had actually endured a number of hugely challenging campaigns. They had battled relegation, and a return to the Champions League looked almost impossible. But Klopp had other ideas.

He led Dortmund to the league title which brought qualification to Europe's top competition so, when they met Arsenal in the group stage in September 2011, they chose to celebrate with a flag of a crown with the message "Back in the King's Class".

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, but Dortmund did not even manage to get out of the group stage. However, all that mattered to fans was being back amongst the elite.

On the Hunt

The last - and only - time that Dortmund lifted the Champions League trophy came back in 1997, and fans are certainly eager to add another European title. So, back in 2013 when they faced Malaga, they produced perhaps the greatest banner which the Yellow Wall have ever displayed.





With a mosaic of yellow in the background, up popped a banner of a figure in a Dortmund hat with binoculars, alongside the words "On the Trail of the Lost Trophy".

The display carried Dortmund through the tie and all the way to the final, where they ultimately fell to rivals Bayern Munich.