Chelsea Handed Timely Boost Following Mason Mount's Injury Scare

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost with the news that Mason Mount has escaped a long-term injury, as latest scans show the midfielder suffered no ligament damage to his right ankle.

The England youngster was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge during the Blues' Champions League defeat to Valencia on Tuesday, which capped a tough night for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Mount was forced to leave the pitch after a quarter of an hour against the Spanish side, when Francis Coquelin's crunching challenge left the 20-year-old clutching his right ankle in agony.

Lampard was concerned over the severity of the injury, but The Athletic has revealed that Wednesday's scan ruled out the possibility of any ligament damage for the former Derby loanee.

Mount has already begun his rehabilitation process and is set to undergo a further scan later this week, but Chelsea are hopeful that the midfielder will make a swift return to Lampard's side.





It's unlikely that Mount will be fit to face European champions Liverpool this weekend, but the positive outcome of the scan means the youngster has avoided a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The England international has made a great start to his debut Premier League campaign, bagging three goals in the Blues' opening five domestic matches.





The youngster has also impressed England manager Gareth Southgate, who called up the Chelsea man to the England senior squad for the Three Lions' most recent international fixtures.





Mount made his international debut against Bulgaria during England's 4-0 win over the away side, and he also made a late cameo in the 5-3 victory over Kosovo.