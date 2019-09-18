Dortmund Director Reveals How Close Jadon Sancho Came to Man Utd Move During the Summer

By 90Min
September 18, 2019

Borussia Dortmund technical director Michael Zorc has revealed that Manchester United made an approach for winger Jadon Sancho, but the Bundesliga side were simply not interested in selling.

The 19-year-old was thought to be one of United's primary transfer targets during the summer, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to recruit some elite English youngsters. However, the move never materialised.

Speaking to Viasport ahead of Dortmund's 0-0 draw with Barcelona on Tuesday, Zorc confirmed that Solskjaer was interested in Sancho, but that's as far as Dortmund allowed it to go.

He said: "[Sancho's move to United was] not close at all. We didn't talk to them. They were asking us for a meeting. Sancho is not for sale."


Since Dortmund rejected the approach, Sancho has continued to impress in the Bundesliga, scoring two goals and notching five assists in just four games.

That kind of form has seen United retain their interest in the former Manchester City starlet, and 90min understands that the Red Devils are confident they will be able to lure Sancho away from Signal Iduna Park in the summer of 2020.

He is open to making the move to United, but Dortmund will demand a fee close to £150m if they are to part with their wonderkid. Fortunately, United are ready to pay whatever it takes the get this one over the line.

However, a lot can change between now and the summer transfer window. For example, should United fail to seal Champions League football once more, things would become far more complicated when trying to conclude a deal.

There are also plenty of other clubs keen on the youngster. Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested, whilst City do have the right to match any offer which Dortmund receive for Sancho, and this could ultimately price United out of a move.

Last season, Sancho collected an impressive haul of 13 goals and 19 assists, and he is now a fully established part of the England setup. He is comfortably one of the most in-demand wingers around, and United are confident they have what it takes to win the race for his signature.

