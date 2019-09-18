Fantasy Premier League: The 10 Players Who Scooped Man of the Match in Gameweek 5

It sure was nice to have our beloved Premier League back last weekend after the indifferent interlude of the international break.

After a rocky start to this season's Fantasy Premier League, we all had a chance to make amends and cover lost ground with precious points. Well, that was the idea anyway.





Whether you surged up the table or stagnated in mediocrity, you should not have been left without inspiration to go again next time after last weekend's bumper weekend of action.





With all that in mind, let's look at the man of the match lowdown from week five.

Sadio Mane

RESULT: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United

A real A-Lister to get us started! Sadio Mane was all smiles again in Liverpool colours as he bagged a tidy brace against Newcastle at Anfield for the league leaders.





While Roberto Firmino stole the show with his outrageous showboating display, it was the Senegal international who pipped him to MOTM on Saturday.

At £11.6m Mane may cost you pretty penny but he's worth the rejigging to your team based on his current red hot form.

Solly March

RESULT: Brighton 1-1 Burnley

Let's face it, this one was never going to be a classic was it? Two teams who seem destined to slug it out in the lower reaches of the table this season going hammer and tongs at each other never makes for a good watch.

Solly March just edged it to MOTM, shading his teammate and goalscorer Neal Maupay, by virtue of a neat and tidy assist to unlock the Burnley defence.

No big points for Ashley Barnes this week though folks. Purple patch over?

Marcus Rashford

RESULT: Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City

Manchester United's penalty hoodoo appears to be over. Well, for now at least. Marcus Rashford's confident strike from 12 yards was enough to give the home side all three points in a largely forgettable clash with Leicester on Saturday at Old Trafford.

After their recent antics against Bournemouth before the international break, many Fantasy punters would have been tempted to flood their squad with the best attacking talent the Foxes have to offer.

If that was your tactic, you'd probably have been a bit gutted by the slim returns! Rashford's lowly bonus score of nine to secure MOTM tells you all you need to know about this snooze-fest.

Moussa Djenpo

RESULT: Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton

Southampton new boy Moussa Djenpo lit up this tight old affair at Bramall Lane with a wonderful solo effort to notch his first goal for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side.

Again you'd be forgiven for neglecting this low key fixture but the Saints may well have found themselves a player here. Liverpool will be delighted no doubt.

At just £5.4m the quick winger could be the bargain man to deliver you Fantasy glory this season.

Son Heung-min

RESULT: Spurs 4-0 Crystal Palace

About as one sided a first half as you're likely to ever see produced four goals and an epic display from Spurs forward Son Heung-min.

The South Korea international has been a Fantasy Premier League star for some time now and he scooped a thoroughly deserved the MOTM award on Saturday, after his two excellent goals took the game away from a beleaguered Crystal Palace.

If he recaptures his best form this season then you'll definitely need to find a way to crowbar him into your squad. No goals for Harry Kane this week though. Weird.

Tammy Abraham

RESULT: Wolves 2-5 Chelsea

2019/20: the year of Tammy Abraham? To think, all it took was a new manager and that pesky transfer ban for Chelsea to give their kids a chance.

It's starting to pay off now though, and how! Tammy Abraham became Chelsea's youngest ever Premier League hat-trick scorer, as the 21-year-old ruined the Wolves backline on Saturday.

Abraham now has 42 points for the season, the third highest among strikers behind leader Teemu Pukki and Sergio Aguero. The youngster is now valued at £7.3m and there's only one way that stock is going after his most recent performance.`

Teemu Pukki

RESULT: Norwich City 3-2 Manchester City

247,188 managers transferred OUT Teemu Pukki for Gameweek 5



Right, when is that statue of Teemu Pukki arriving at Carrow Road then? Somebody better get on the phone to Delia!

If you had the Finland international in your side before the season started then hats off, you are a Fantasy football genius. The former Celtic man was amongst the goals, again, during the shock result of the season so far.

Pukki scooped the MOTM award as reigning champions Manchester City fell to Daniel Farke's high pressing machine. With 49 points already this season, he is the top scoring striker and the very definition of a surprise package. You'd be mad not to pick him this week.

Callum Wilson

RESULT: Bournemouth 3-1 Everton

Callum Wilson claimed the MOTM award after his impressive outing against Everton saw him bag two big goals. It wasn't actually a bad weekend for Premier League strikers, was it?

Wilson was a big surprise package last season for Fantasy players and he's started much the same this term too. His lovely lob over Jordan Pickford was indicative of a striker in the very pomp of powers and he looks hungry for more this season as big clubs begin to take notice of his abilities.

Bournemouth are always in and around the goals so Wilson could be a good, cost effective signing for your side for the next few rounds of action.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

RESULT: Watford 2-2 Arsenal

Another week, another batch of fantasy points for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners' ropey defence aside, this was another show stopping display from the former Borussia Dortmund star as he helped Arsenal take a 2-0 lead at Vicarage Road on Sunday before they were pegged back after two severe defensive lapses.

He's already on 39 points for the season and the Gabon international is virtually a guaranteed to get you back in the goals. It's a no brainer to get him into your side really. You're best avoiding any Arsenal defenders for now though.

Lukasz Fabianski

RESULT: Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham

Not a classic match to finish on here! Seems fitting that a goalkeeper should pinch the MOTM award after week five's only goalless draw was played out at Villa Park on Monday night.





Fabianski has now recorded back-to-back clean sheets in the league and could be a shrewd purchase at £5m. Then again, the Hammers are hardly famous for their sturdy defence so maybe give it another week.