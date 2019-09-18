Jordi Alba to Undergo Further Tests After Suffering Hamstring Injury in Dortmund Stalemate

By 90Min
September 18, 2019

Jordi Alba is set to undergo further tests on a suspected hamstring injury on Wednesday after being forced to leave the field in the first half of Barcelona's 0-0 stalemate with Borussia Dortmund.

Tuesday's Champions League clash at Westfalenstadion saw the two favourites for top spot in the group fail to find the back of the net, mostly due to the heroics of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who saved a Marco Reus penalty midway through the second half.

Securing a point away at their nearest rivals will be considered a good result for Ernesto Valverde's side, but the injury sustained to Alba will be a blotch on an otherwise credible night. 


Having initially gone to ground on the half-hour mark, the left back insisted on playing on after receiving treatment, only to signal to the bench to be substituted a few minutes later, with Sergi Roberto coming on in his stead.

News of the injury was confirmed by Barça on their official Twitter page: "Jordi Alba has hurt his left hamstring. Tests tomorrow will reveal the full extent of the injury."

While the extent of the lay-off facing the 30-year-old is to be discovered in due course, it's still a major blow to Valverde's side in both Europe and La Liga. Alba has so far played every minute of the club's league campaign, with La Blaugrana registering two wins and a draw from their opening four matches.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Next up for Barça is an away trip to Granada on Saturday, where the club will also be without Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti, who are recovering from hamstring and foot injuries respectively.


On a brighter note for Valverde, Lionel Messi made his return to first-team action in their Champions League draw, replacing 16-year-old Ansu Fati in the second half having been sidelined with a calf injury he picked up on international duty with Argentina during the Copa America.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message