Last season’s Champions League runner-ups begin their quest to take it one step further on Wednesday. Tottenham Hotspur open its Group B slate against Greek side Olympiacos at its brand new mega stadium in North London. With the bitter after taste of the loss to Liverpool still there, the Spurs have upgraded their squad in search of European glory.

How to Watch Olympiacos vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 18

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.

It’s been an uneven start to the new season for Tottenham. An early loss to struggling Newcastle United at home was a worrying sign for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. However, its most recent, 4-0, romp of Crystal Palace has been the high point so far. Son Heung-Min notched his first two goals in spectacular fashion in the win, as Spurs sit in third place heading into the European portion of their schedule. The squad has been bitten by the injury bug and some early drama surrounding both Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen possibly departing the club. Both players have remained and the added stability seems to have the 2018-19 finalists trending upwards at the right time.

Olympiacos has been virtually perfect to begin its season. After advancing past the Champions League playoff round to make the group stage, the team has begun the Greek Superleague season with a perfect 3-0 record with seven goals scored and none conceded. Most experts rightfully have Spurs and Bayern as the favorites to advance from Group B. However, this side is capable of throwing a wrench into those predictions. The Greek league leaders have a few familiar names to Champions League viewers, most notably former French international Mathieu Valbuena. The 34-year-old has already amassed three goals in all competitions so far this season. If Olympiacos is to make some noise and disrupt this group, it’ll need experienced players like him to show up on the big occasions.