Rennes vs Celtic Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Celtic begin their UEFA Europa League campaign on Thursday with a trip to France to play Ligue 1 side Rennes, in what will be a difficult opener for the Scottish champions.





Defeat to CFR Cluj over two legs at the beginning of August meant Celtic crashed out of the Champions League at the third qualifying stage.

However, entry into the Europa League playoff round handed the Hoops a European lifeline, which they took, beating Swedish side AIK to book themselves a place in Group E alongside their Champions League slayers Cluj, Italian side Lazio and Rennes.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Even though Celtic have started the Scottish Premiership season superbly, recording five wins out of five, manager Neil Lennon knows he will also be judged on how his side perform in Europe, making Thursday’s encounter crucial.

It will be a challenge though, with Rennes currently flying high themselves in their own domestic league, sitting second behind Paris Saint-Germain after five games. Rennes also reached the last 16 of the Europa League last season before they lost to Arsenal, so Celtic are in for a test on Thursday.

Where to Watch