Shakhtar 0-3 Manchester City: Report, Ratings & Reaction as City Get Back to Winning Ways in Ukraine

Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan ran the show as Manchester City won their first Champions League match of the season 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Sky Blues' defensive ranks were already depleted after John Stones joined Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines in midweek, with Kyle Walker's early injury scare at the Metalist Stadium causing further headaches for Pep Guardiola.

Walker remained on the field, though he looked to be suffering. Fortunately, Mahrez's opener halfway through the opening period came to help ease his manager's nerves, the Algerian walloping home after Gundogan's curling effort rebounded off the upright.

Scorer turned provider minutes later as the forward slipped his German teammate in on goal, the midfielder stabbing a superb finisher in at the near post to double the Citizens' lead.

It was nearly three as the second half got underway, Raheem Sterling rattling the post when trying to squeeze the ball beyond Andriy Piyatov. Nicolas Otamendi's acrobatic attempt was then ruled out for offside, though City soon wrapped up the victory.

Gabriel Jesus latched onto an incisive through-ball, the striker baring down on goal. There were no issues from the Sky Blues' point of view, the 22-year-old slipping under the Shakhtar shot-stopper.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Pyatov (6); Bolbat (6), Kryvtsov (7), Matviyenko (5), Ismailly (6); Alan (6), Stepanenko (6); Marlos (5), Taison (7), Solomon (6); Moraes (7*).

Substitutes: Antonio (5), Konoplyanka (6).

Manchester City

Key Talking Point

Walker may have carried on, but that doesn't guarantee he'll be fit for the coming weeks. The alarm bells were ringing when his night seemed set to end prematurely, demonstrating just how desperate City are getting at the back.

Guardiola has no choice but to give the kids a chance, Eric Garcia the leading candidate for promotion from the youth team. Any more injuries and the youngsters will have to be thrown in at the deep, so they'd best get some experience sharpish.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ederson (5); Walker (6), Fernandinho (6), Otamendi (6), Zinchenko (7); Rodri (8), Gundogan (8*), De Bruyne (7); Mahrez (8), Sterling (6), Jesus (6).

Substitutes: Mendy (6), Cancelo (6), B. Silva (7).

STAR MAN - Ilkay Gundogan

Mahrez and Gundogan were a brilliant double-act for the visitors, tearing the Ukrainians to shreds in the first half. The latter marginally outperformed his counterpart, putting in a productive shift for the Premier League champions.

A much-maligned figure at the Etihad Stadium, he did all that was required from him in the middle of the park as the club looked to put a nightmare showing at Norwich behind them.

The Champions League campaign has started in fine fashion, with the Citizens' solid display enough to keep their doubters quiet for now.

Looking Ahead

City welcome Watford to the Etihad on Saturday afternoon before travelling to Preston the following Tuesday as they begin the defence of the League Cup.

Shakhtar return to league action on Sunday at Desna, with a home fixture versus Vorskla to come five days later.

