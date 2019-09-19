Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Håland after the 19-year-old hit a magnificent Champions League hat-trick against Genk on Tuesday.

The Austrians decimated their Belgian opponents at Red Bull Arena, the starlet grabbing three in a thrilling 6-2 triumph. Hungarian playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai also got on the scoresheet, with the Gunners tipped to make a double swoop for the two teenagers next summer.

It was reported Wednesday that 15 Premier League sides watched Håland net his brilliant treble against Genk, with Borussia Dortmund thought to be the early frontrunners for his signature.

Håland has countless suitors from across Europe following his standout display versus Genk, while Arsenal made contact with Salzburg over the offseason as they looked to negotiate a deal for Szoboszlai.

According to football.london, Unai Emery's side chose to give the latter a further 12 months to develop his game with Die Mozartstadter and are planning to make their move at the end of the current campaign.

North Londoners Arsenal have also been keeping an eye on Håland and sent scouts to see him in action as Salzburg recorded a 5-1 victory over Tyrol in domestic competition last week, a game in which the hitman scored.

The forward's treble in Tuesday's crushing of Genk has only increased the hype around him, though Arsenal must fight off several of their rivals if they are to bring him to the Premier League.

Salzburg are keen to keep the pair in Austria, but may choose to sell if they receive an offer they can't refuse, which is a distinct possibility given the enormous sums of money changing hands in recent seasons.