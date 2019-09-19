Chelsea Open Contract Negotiations With Tammy Abraham & Fikayo Tomori

Chelsea have started negotiating contract extensions for first-team new boys Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

Both youngsters spent 2018/19 on loan in the Championship, the striker hitting 26 goals for Aston Villa as his defensive counterpart helped Derby County's march to the playoff final. Abraham could more than double his £50,000-a-week wages, whilst Tomori is also set for a pay rise following a solid showing in the Blues backline.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The duo came through the Chelsea academy together and were heavily involved as Frank Lampard's recruits secured a 5-2 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

According to the Guardian, the club will reward the two 21-year-old's with new contracts after making the step up to the Blues first-team, which was necessitated by a transfer ban for the Stamford Bridge side.

Lampard was unable to make any purchases over the summer as he took up the vacant managerial position in west London, with the 41-year-old instead vowing to put faith in youth at the beginning of his Chelsea reign.

Though his men have won just two matches this term, the decision to hand Abraham and Tomori a more prominent role has turned out wonderfully well for the new head coach.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The forward has collected seven goals in five appearances in 2019/20 - netting a hat-trick at Molineux to take Chelsea up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Tomori was also on target in the triumph over Wolves, whipping a devilish effort from 30-yards beyond the statuesque Rui Patricio.

Both players were selected in the starting lineup to face Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, yet neither were able to prevent the Blues going down 1-0 at home to the Spaniards.