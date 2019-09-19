Manchester City star David Silva is set to become the face of David Beckham's new Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami, The Independent's Tony Evans reported on Thursday.

According to Evans, Silva will "likely" join Inter Miami for its inaugural MLS run in 2020 and is "attracted by the idea of becoming the franchise's marquee signing."

Silva, 33, joined Manchester City nine years ago from Valencia. He has helped the club win four titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

Silva has also won two European Championship medals with Spain and played in the 2008 and 2012 finals. Silva was a member of the World Cup-winning team in 2010.

Silva agreed to a year-long extension with Manchester City this season but said it was likely his last at the Etihad.

The MLS season starts in March. Silva is expected to join the club next summer after the conclusion of the Premier League season.

Inter Miami currently has four players signed: Argentine playmaker Matias Pellegrini and forward Julian Carranza, Venezuelan defender Christian Makoun and Canadian midfielder David Norman Jr., who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps.