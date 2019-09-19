Harry Kane Slams Tottenham's 'Similar Mistakes' After Champions League Collapse at Olympiacos

There are no excuses for Tottenham Hotspur letting a two-goal lead slip in their draw at Olympiacos on Wednesday, according to Spurs striker Harry Kane.

Mauricio Pochettino's men built up a healthy advantage in their opening Champions League fixture of the campaign, with the England skipper converting a penalty shortly before Lucas Moura rifled in a 20-yard effort. However, the Lilywhites were pegged back in Greece as their hosts replied through Daniel Podence and Mathieu Valbuena.

Milos Bicanski/GettyImages

Bayern Munich are also in Group B with Spurs and Die Roten beat Red Star Belgrade 3-0 as their English counterparts came up short at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Speaking after the clash with Olympiacos, Kane told BT Sport: "You can see why the manager is frustrated. He has been here for six years now and we are still making similar mistakes as we were the first year.





"We are not young any more, we are not inexperienced, we have played in big games for club and country. We have to try to find a way to get around it and improve and get better. That is all we can try to do."

Kane's third goal of 2019/20 and Moura's super strike had put Tottenham on course for an important three points, only for the Premier League side to allow their opponents a route back into the contest.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Discussing why Spurs collapsed in Piraeus, the 26-year-old explained: "Conceding the goal before half-time really changed the momentum. That’s disappointing from our point of view and the second half was kind of 50/50.

"I still feel we should have done better on the ball, but it’s a point away from home that we have to try to improve on.

"It’s only the first game, so we’re definitely backing ourselves to still get through, but we know we’ve got a lot of improving to do."