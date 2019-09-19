Report: Manuel Neuer Considering Germany Retirement After Euro 2020

Euro 2020 could be Manuel Neuer's international farewell.

By 90Min
September 19, 2019

Manuel Neuer is considering retiring from international football with Germany after next year's UEFA European Championships, by which time he will be 34 years old.

The goalkeeper has played 90 games for his country since making his debut back in 2009, during which time he's retained the number one jersey with consummate ease and has frequently been recognized as one of the world's best in his position.

At present, the Bayern Munich stopper is embroiled in a public spat between himself and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with the latter growing tired of playing second fiddle for Die Mannschaft despite performing valiantly for Barcelona on a regular basis.

Having started ahead of Ter Stegen in both of Germany's recent Euro 2020 qualifying matches, the tussle for the number one spot may be made significantly more simple after Sport Bild revealed the 33-year-old is considering bidding farewell to the national team after next summer's tournament.

Should he do so, then it would pave the way for Ter Stegen to take over in between the sticks. However, while 'considering' certainly does hint towards Neuer stepping down as both a player and captain, the lure of a World Cup has previously made players think twice about an early retirement. At no point in Bild's report does it mention the same considerations for club duty.

Having battled with injuries in the last three season, Neuer appears to have rediscovered his best form, with some excellent displays with Joachim Low's side along with equally impressive Bundesliga outings already this season.

If next summer's tournament is to be his swansong, then victory in the competition would fill the final void left in his already stacked trophy cabinet before he hangs up his boots. With every major honor in German football under his belt, Neuer has also secured a Champions League crown, although, his greatest achievement will have come in the colors of his country as he lifted the World Cup in 2014. 

