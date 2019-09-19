Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Mason Greenwood Will Feature for Manchester United Against Astana

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed 17-year-old forward Mason Greenwood is amongst a group of youngsters set to play in Manchester United's Europa League clash with Astana on Thursday evening.

A sixth-place finish in the Premier League last term means United are in the continent's second-tier competition, with their coach keen to use it as an opportunity to experiment with his lineup. Greenwood is expected to start as the manager looks to ease him into life as a member of the first-team at Old Trafford.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The teenager has come off the bench in four of the Red Devils' first five Premier League matches this term, his tally of 30 goals in 29 appearances for the academy last year evidently impressing the man in charge.

Discussing his plans for the Astana game, Solskjaer stated (as quoted by the Daily Mail): "There will be some young ones and Greenwood will definitely play. He needs game time. Mason is one of the best finishers I've seen and I've played with a few decent ones.





"He's still very young, but he's maturing. In the last six months, since I came in, I remember the kid who just wanted to play with his mates in the Under 18s. Now, he's knocking on the door and his appetite for football must be growing.





"I just don't want to put too much pressure on him: go out there, enjoy yourself, work hard and make the right finish. Express yourself at Old Trafford."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Defender Axel Tuanzebe - who has featured in only one fixture during 2019/20 - will likely join Greenwood in the starting lineup, whilst some of his fellow starlets could get a chance as Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Daniel James all sit out the encounter.





"If you don't throw them in, you don't know what you've got," Solskjaer explained. "I don't see any other way of doing this. I've always done it wherever I've been. That's my belief as a coach, to give an opportunity. It's for them to grow as players and human beings.





"There will be 11 Astana players living the dream tomorrow. It will one of the biggest games of their careers, but I want it to be a memorable one for our players as well."