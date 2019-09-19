Southampton vs Bournemouth: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Southampton are set to welcome Bournemouth on Friday in the first clash of the week's Premier League action.

The St Mary's side have had an average start to the season and find themselves tenth in the table. After losing their first two games of the season, Southampton have managed to win two of their last three league matches.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Bournemouth have had a similar start. The Cherries' results have fluctuated but come into this having beaten Everton 3-1 in their previous outing.

The two teams have matching records so far this season, having each won two, drawn one and lost two ahead of what should be a close encounter.

Take a look at the preview for Friday night's clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Friday 20 September What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? St Mary's Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League Referee? Chris Kavanagh

Team News

Nathan Redmond, who has been a key player for Southampton over the last couple of seasons, will be assessed before Friday's game, with Ralph Hasenhuttl still yet to decide on whether he will use the winger.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Summer signing Moussa Djenepo scored the decisive goal during the 1-0 win against Sheffield United and generally has been impressive, but will miss out with a recurring muscle problem.





Bournemouth have a bit of an injury crisis on their hands. David Brooks, Dan Gosling, Junior Stanislas, Arnaut Groeneveld, Charlie Daniels and Adam Smith are all confirmed absentees, while Simon Francis and Lloyd Kelly both lack match fitness and probably won't play.





However, midfielder Lewis Cook made his return from injury in the 3-1 win over Everton and could feature again, albeit not from the start, so impressive was his performance.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Eddie Howe has plenty of injuries to deal with but still has quality in his ranks. Scottish winger Ryan Fraser has had a disappointing start to the season but came off the bench to score during the Everton victory, and could be rewarded with a spot in the starting XI.

Predicted Lineups

Southampton Gunn; Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard; Cedric, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Boufal; Adams. Bournemouth Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Ake, Rico; H. Wilson, Lerma, Billing, Fraser; King, C. Wilson.

Head to Head Record

The two sides have faced each other 29 times, with Southampton winning on 13 occasions in comparison to Bournemouth's seven.

Southampton have never lost a home match against the Cherries, which will delight Saints fans coming into this one. The last two clashes at St Mary's finished in a 2-1 Southampton win and a 3-3 draw at the end of last season, where the visitors rescued a point through a late Callum Wilson goal.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Recent Form

Saints' form has picked in the last few matches, claiming an impressive 2-0 victory at Brighton and a 1-1 home draw against Manchester United, a result they had to protect for the final 20 minutes after Kevin Danso was sent off.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

A gritty 1-0 victory at Sheffield United followed, so Southampton ought to be feeling confident ahead of Friday night's clash.

Bournemouth suffered 3-1 defeats at home to champions Manchester City and away to Leicester before turning things around with an impressive 3-1 win of their own against Everton to end their rudderless run.

Callum Wilson bagged a brace in a man of the match performance in that Toffees win, and the forward's consistency in front of goal will be crucial for the Cherries this season.





Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Southampton Bournemouth Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton (14/9) Bournemouth 3-1 Everton (15/9) Southampton 1-1 Manchester United (31/8) Leicester City 3-1 Bournemouth (31/8) Fulham 0-1 Southampton (27/8) Bournemouth 0-0 Forest Green Rovers (3-0 on Pens) (28/8) Brighton 0-2 Southampton (24/8) Bournemouth 3-1 Manchester City (25/8) Southampton 1-2 Liverpool (17/8) Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth (17/8)

Prediction

Southampton have improved in the last few matches but haven't exactly set the world alight either. Their wins have been by narrow margins and sometimes required a bit of luck.

On the other hand, Eddie Howe's side are as unpredictable as ever. They are capable of beating any league opponent on their day, but these days do seem to come randomly.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Their recent away form and the head to head record between the sides does suggest that the Cherries should drop points in this match. However, during their clash with Everton they did show the ability to grind out a result.

Furthermore, Wilson seems to finally hit hot form again, having scored three goals in the last two matches, which could prove vital in putting away decisive chances. The England forward is a match winner and has enough quality to turn the clash in Bournemouth's favour.