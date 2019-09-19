Tottenham Set to Recall Jack Clarke in January After Youngster's Lack of Game Time During Leeds Loan

Tottenham Hotspur will call time on Jack Clarke's loan spell with Leeds United at the turn of the year due to concerns over the 18-year-old's involvement at Elland Road.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has frozen the winger out after he rejoined the club on a temporary basis in the summer. Spurs paid £10m to prise him away from Leeds over the summer but immediately loaned him back to his former side for the 2019/20 campaign in order to get more game time. However, Clarke is still awaiting his first league appearance of the season.

George Wood/GettyImages

There's a clause in the deal which allows Tottenham to bring him back to north London ahead of schedule, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to take advantage of that loophole once January rolls around.

According to the Mirror, the Argentine believed countryman Bielsa would help Clarke continue his progress, but he has only featured in a couple of League Cup fixtures for Leeds.

The player himself has grown disillusioned after returning to Yorkshire and the Whites coach is yet to explain the reasons for his omission.

Clarke played in 25 fixtures for Leeds last term as the side were defeated in the playoff semi-final by Derby County, the youngster impressing in his breakthrough campaign at senior level.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

EFL regulations mean managers can select just five loanees in their squad for a match, Clarke's game-time taking a significant hit as a result.

Leeds' League Cup exit - coming after a penalty-shootout with Stoke City - means he is even less likely to get regular minutes on the pitch, the starlet now realising he will probably have to look elsewhere to avoid a season of stagnation.