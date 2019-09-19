Twitter Reacts as Arsenal Young Stars Impress & Defenders Keep Clean Sheet in Easy 3-0 Frankfurt Win

By 90Min
September 19, 2019

Well, it wasn't supposed to be THAT easy, was it?!

Most Arsenal fans read with horror when it was announced before their Europa League opener against Eintracht Frankfurt that David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi would start in central defence.

If you weren't already aware, neither are particularly well thought of by Gunners fans. Mainly because they have brain farts every now again when playing football.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

But alas, Arsenal managed to put the bad feeling surrounding their recent collapse at Watford to one side and get their European campaign off to the best possible start, beating one of last season's semi finalists with relative ease.

Sure, Eintracht don't boast the likes of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic in their starting lineup anymore following a disastrous summer transfer window, but Bas Dost and Andre Silva definitely could have given the Gunners a few problems on another night.

However, when previously Arsenal stars have been chastised for their momentary lapses of concentration, there's been nothing but love after Joe Willock, who recently signed a new deal with the club, opened the scoring...

The score remained the same until the late stages of the second half. Dominik Kohr got himself sent off in the 79th minute and shortly afterwards Bukayo Saka put the result beyond doubt, finishing brilliantly from Nicolas Pepe's assist.


As you can imagine, Arsenal fans were chuffed.

And, just two minutes after their second, the north London outfit got their third, Aubameyang getting in on the act after Saka won possession and slipped the former Borussia Dortmund forward through on goal.

So, are Arsenal going to win the Europa League this season?

Don't ask me, I can't see into the future. All I know is they're among the favourites to be there or thereabouts.

Good win though.

