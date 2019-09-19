Twitter Reacts as Arsenal Young Stars Impress & Defenders Keep Clean Sheet in Easy 3-0 Frankfurt Win

Well, it wasn't supposed to be THAT easy, was it?!

Most Arsenal fans read with horror when it was announced before their Europa League opener against Eintracht Frankfurt that David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi would start in central defence.

If you weren't already aware, neither are particularly well thought of by Gunners fans. Mainly because they have brain farts every now again when playing football.

But alas, Arsenal managed to put the bad feeling surrounding their recent collapse at Watford to one side and get their European campaign off to the best possible start, beating one of last season's semi finalists with relative ease.

Sure, Eintracht don't boast the likes of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic in their starting lineup anymore following a disastrous summer transfer window, but Bas Dost and Andre Silva definitely could have given the Gunners a few problems on another night.

However, when previously Arsenal stars have been chastised for their momentary lapses of concentration, there's been nothing but love after Joe Willock, who recently signed a new deal with the club, opened the scoring...

Our problems haven’t gone away, we all know what they are, but tonight we should be hailing Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock, two home grown players who made such a big impact tonight. Fantastic for them, and for us.



Emi Martinez had a really solid game in goal. CLEAN SHEET too! — arseblog (@arseblog) September 19, 2019

The young guys were excellent today. Saka, Willock were very good today but Martinez has been excellent today as well. — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) September 19, 2019

The score remained the same until the late stages of the second half. Dominik Kohr got himself sent off in the 79th minute and shortly afterwards Bukayo Saka put the result beyond doubt, finishing brilliantly from Nicolas Pepe's assist.



As you can imagine, Arsenal fans were chuffed.



18y 14d - Bukayo Saka is the youngest player to score for Arsenal in the Europa League/Champions League since October 2008, when Aaron Ramsey (17y 300d) netted against Fenerbahce. Emergence. #SGEARS pic.twitter.com/ejoeMNraGk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2019

Frankfurt were unbeaten at home in the Europa league last season. A tricky place to go to. Bukayo Saka who just turned 18 a couple weeks back scored a beauty and provided 2 assists. A big performance from a big talent. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) September 19, 2019

Bukayo Saka has more European goals involvements this season than Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Hazard, Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sterling, Aguero, Rashford, Martial, Eriksen, Son, Lewandowski and Reus combined — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) September 19, 2019

Fair play to Emery. Trusted the kids and they delivered. Think Saka has a real shout at Premier League minutes after tonight. Quite a few exciting talents amongst our ranks. — Arsène's Son 🎈 (@hughwizzy) September 19, 2019

And, just two minutes after their second, the north London outfit got their third, Aubameyang getting in on the act after Saka won possession and slipped the former Borussia Dortmund forward through on goal.

Aubameyang 15 goals in his last 15 games. What an unbelievable striker. ⭐️ — Pépé is going to be World Class (@Artekkers) September 19, 2019

Aubameyang scores, in other news waters wet. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) September 19, 2019

Aubameyang will always bang goals. — HEPHZIBAH (@IamJoetee) September 19, 2019

So, are Arsenal going to win the Europa League this season?



Don't ask me, I can't see into the future. All I know is they're among the favourites to be there or thereabouts.

Good win though.