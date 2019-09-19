Virgil van Dijk Plays Down Talk of New Liverpool Contract

Virgil van Dijk has played down suggestions that he is in the process of discussing a new deal at Liverpool, explaining his focus is purely on playing football at present.

The Dutchman is widely considered one of the world's finest defenders, after impressing for the Reds throughout his near two-year stint in Merseyside since joining from Southampton for £75m in January 2018.

During that time, Van Dijk has come within a whisker of securing a first Premier League trophy with the club after finishing one point behind last season's champions Manchester City. He's also played in two major finals, losing to Real Madrid in the first of his two Champions League showpieces, before overcoming Tottenham in June to lift European football's top club prize.

Much of the club's recent successes have been attributed to the towering centre half, who has shone ever since making the move - form that has seen him not only be nominated but become the early favourite to claim the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Van Dijk's current deal runs out in the summer of 2023, but while information had arisen that talks were taking place over a new contract, the 28-year-old has poured water over the premature suggestions.

"There is nothing going on, so that's it," Van Dijk told Sky Sports, via the Mail. "That's not on me! I saw some reports in the media that I was agreeing a new deal and stuff. But I'm not even discussing anything at the moment."

Five points clear at the top of the league table, likely to scoop more personal award and a current Champions League holder - as Van Dijk added, the only thing to worry about is football'

He continued: "The only thing I want to do right now is focus on the games and we'll see in the future what may happen."