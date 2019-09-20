3 Premier League Clubs Eye Move for Jack Clarke as Tottenham Prepare to Recall Youngster

West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton are all reportedly weighing up a move for Tottenham teenager Jack Clarke, with the north London side ready to recall him from Leeds and send him back out on loan at a club who will actually feature him.

Clarke joined Tottenham in the summer in a deal that could be worth as much as £11.5m, but sent him back to Leeds for the 2019/20 season. However, Clarke has yet to feature for Marcelo Bielsa's men in the Championship this season - instead only managing two Carabao Cup appearances.

George Wood/GettyImages

This has left both the player and his parent club unhappy with the current situation. And according to the Express, Spurs are 'seriously considering' recalling the youngster via the release clause in his loan deal.

The report goes on to mention that should the club decide to recall the 18-year-old, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Everton are those most interested in the player and are ready to make a move for him when the January window opens.

Everton sold Ademola Lookman and Nikola Vlasic in the summer, leaving Marco Silva with few options out on the wing. The Toffees did, of course, bring in Alex Iwobi from Arsenal, but there is a lack of depth in this area.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Elsewhere, the Eagles and the Hammers are also in the running to land the youngster on loan, with both having previously shown an interest in signing him in the summer.

Despite Bielsa's recent comments regarding his satisfaction with Clarke, it appears as though the Argentine does not see him as part of his plans.