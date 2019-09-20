Frank Lampard & Marina Granovskaia Back Callum Hudson-Odoi to Justify New Chelsea Deal

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and club director Marina Granovskaia have offered a glowing report on Callum Hudson-Odoi, explaining why he has earned his new deal at the club.

The youngster put pen to paper on a sizeable £120,000-a-week deal at Stamford Bridge on Thursday and, as quoted by the Express, the Chelsea big-wigs have now revealed why the 18-year-old is more than worthy of such a salary.

“Callum showed last season just what a thrilling talent he is,” Granovskaia said. “We are delighted he has committed to Chelsea and we are all excited about the prospect of seeing him continue to blossom in the years ahead. The club has already been rewarded this season by some brilliant performances from our young Academy graduates.

“And Callum’s new contract guarantees Frank has another outstanding prospect at his disposal.”

The gaffer echoed her thoughts, adding: "I have seen Callum come through and he’s a fantastic talent. He is going to be central for us on the pitch and that is the opportunity in front of him now.

"There are things as a young player that he will want to improve but he can be central to this team and for England. I want to work with him, I want to drive him forward and I want to improve him as a player."

He ended with an affirmation that Hudson-Odoi can become a true great, explaining: "Callum can show, right here at Chelsea, the club he came through the Academy at, that he is going to be a world-class player because I truly believe that."

As for the man of the hour, he was equally glowing, admitting: "It’s an amazing feeling. It’s been a long wait but it’s done now and I’m really happy about that. I’ve been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at.

"I want to lift as many trophies as possible, win as many games as possible and contribute to as many goals as I can as well.

"As a team, we just want to work hard to achieve the best results we can. I’m delighted everything has been agreed and now I’m just looking forward to properly getting back."