Jorginho Gives Insight Into How He Hopes to Beat Liverpool's Gegenpress on Sunday

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has detailed how he hopes to deal with Liverpool's deadly trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino this Sunday.

Chelsea host the Reds at Stamford Bridge this weekend, knowing that they will be coming up against one of the best teams in Europe. Liverpool have won all five of their opening league games, with Salah, Mane and Firmino already contributing 16 goals and assists.



BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

It is off the ball, Liverpool's front three are also renowned for their pressing, winning the ball back high up the pitch and causing havoc among the opposition defence.





However, Jorginho believes that his ability in possession and instincts on the ball will nullify this press on Sunday.





The Italy international explained to the Athletic: "You have to know what you are going to do before the ball arrives with you, to be certain where the next pass is but, most of all, where your marker is.



"If I'm only thinking about my next move when the ball has reached me, I'm dead. They'll be on top of me. So, knowing the quality of the press they have, I'm thinking one pass, two passes ahead.





"I'm glancing this way and that from the moment Kepa indicates he wants to give me the ball. I'm looking over one shoulder, over the other shoulder, making sure I know how far they are away from me. How much time I have.





"If I am uncertain for a split second once the ball has been played, that's it. They'll be on me and there's no time to think then. You need to know where the danger is.



Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

"Sometimes you realise immediately that you are marked, that they are too close at your back, so you make sure the goalkeeper knows, then make a run deliberately to drag one of their forwards out of position.





"You don't want the ball anymore, but you take a player away, create space for someone else, and allow you team to pass into the right area and escape their press."

