Lionel Messi Launches Creative New 'Messi Store' Clothing Line in Barcelona

Lionel Messi's brief injury-enforced absence at the start of this season gave us all a slight taste of what life may be like once the greatest to have ever played the game hangs up his boots.

And even though he made his long-awaited return on Tuesday, we might have just been given a glimpse into where his money will be coming from after he calls it a day. Then again, maybe not.

Yes, love it or leave it, the Barcelona legend has indeed dropped a brand new clothing line, creatively named 'Messi' featuring a not-too-versatile range of hoodies and T-shirts which feature either the word 'Messi' or his iconic number 10.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner attended a launch event for the new range in the Catalan capital on Wednesday evening, taking a back seat to shake hands and greet his fans as his sister Maria Sol took the lead.

"It is a dream come true," his younger sibling said, per SPORT. "Fashion is what I like the most, ever since I was a child, and it was always a dream of mine to be involved with a clothing brand.

"I studied a lot to dedicate myself to this profession. When an opportunity such as this one presents itself, you have to take advantage of it."

While Maria takes charge of the new brand, however, Leo's focus is likely to remain on football for the time being.

His return from injury came from the bench in an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund, but he'll likely get some more minutes over the next week or so, with Barca facing clashes with Granada, Villarreal and Getafe between now and next weekend.