Real Madrid v Sevilla Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Real Madrid will return to La Liga action on Sunday when they travel south to Andalusia to take on Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Los Blancos will be looking to return to winning ways after going down 3-0 to French champions Paris Saint-Germain on matchday one of this season's Champions League.

Manager Zinedine Zidane will be hoping his side can put in a good performances against the La Liga high flyers, who have started this campaign brightly, winning three and drawing one in their opening four games under former Real manager Julen Lopetegui. "Being top means nothing," Lopetegui said last week, "but it does tell us the team is doing things well."

His current side are on ten points, but Real can climb above them Sunday with an away win.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 22 September What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports, DAZN & Facebook Watch Referee? Juan Martínez Munuera





Team News





Sergio Ramos will return to face his old side, having been suspended for the game in Paris. Luka Modrić, Isco, Federico Valverde, Marcelo and Marco Asensio remain sidelined for Los Blancos, while Sevilla have former Man City wideman Nolito out injured. © ¡Nuestro capitán @SergioRamos  @SevillaFC!

Predicted Lineups Sevilla Vaclík; Pozo, Koundé, Santos Silva; Escudero, Jordan, Gudelj, Óliver Torres; Vázquez, Hernández, Munir. Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Rodríguez, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale; Benzema, Hazard.

Head to Head Record Here's some stats for you: Real Madrid have scored more away goals (113) against Sevilla than any other opponents.

In their last 18 visits to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Real Madrid have lost 11 times, more than at any other ground.

Since Zidane's return as Real Madrid manager, the club have won only one of seven away games. Last season saw Madrid suffer a 3-0 defeat to Los Rojiblancos, André Silva netting a brace and Wissam Ben Yedder also on target before half time.

Real Madrid did respond by beating Sevilla 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday 20 back in January, with goals from Casemiro and Luka Modrić in the dying embers of the match.

Recent Form

A lot was said of Sevilla when players such as André Silva, Pablo Sarabia, Quincy Promes and Wissam Ben Yedder all departed in the summer, leaving fans wondering where the goals would come from. The club responded by bringing in a Monchi-approved battalion of new players, including Joan Jordán from Eibar, Javier Hernández from West Ham and Luuk de Jong; formerly of PSV Eindhoven.

With Sevilla unbeaten in their first four matches, Julen Lopetegui has done remarkable job to help guide his side to the top of the table in the early stages of the campaign. The most recent league win came away against Alavés – with Jordán, who has two goals to his name so far, netting.

Madrid's form has been mixed since Zinedine Zidane took the reins once again. Despite being unbeaten in the league this season with two draws and two wins, Los Blancos' form has still left fans scratching their heads as to whether the Frenchman is the right person to take the club forward.

An unconvincing 3-2 win over Levante at home last time round gave fans a glimmer of hope, but Sunday's encounter will prove a big test. Zidane's side have failed to keep a clean sheet all season too, shipping six goals in the first four league games on top of the three they let in against PSG.

Here's how each team has performed in their last four league games:

Sevilla Real Madrid Espanyol 0-2 Sevilla (18/8) Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid (17/8) Granada 0-1 Sevilla (23/8) Real Madrid 1-1 Real Valladolid (24/8) Sevilla 1-1 Celta Vigo (30/8) Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid (1/9) Alavés 0-1 Sevilla (15/9) Real Madrid 3-2 Levante (14/9)

Prediction

Madrid have looked shaky and look short of ideas thus far this season, while Sevilla will want to put on a show for the fans after drawing in their only home game so far this season

The pressure is on Zidane going into the match and he will be hopeful his side can deliver. Asensio, Modrić, Valverde, Diaz, Isco and Marcelo are all expected to be out - so Hazard, Bale and Benzema, who all started in midweek against PSG, need to step up to the plate.

However, Sevilla look the more comfortable and may pile more yet misery on Zidane on Sunday.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Real Madrid