Bernardo Silva Lays Out Roadmap for Manchester City to 'Constantly Dominate' English Football

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has insisted that the club want to dominate English football for years to come, laying out the path for his side to do so.

City are vying for a third consecutive Premier League title, which would equal the record for the most league titles won in a row. However, the Sky Blues have already asserted their dominance on the league over the past few seasons, notably storming to an unprecedented domestic treble in 2018/19.

And although the club has achieved plenty of success in recent seasons, Bernardo has now revealed that the Etihad side are constantly looking to break records and become the best - insisting that City don't just want to be any normal team, but rather a team that dominates.

"For us it's simple...we have to set new targets and new records to keep going. The maximum number of Premier League titles is three in a row. We want to try and reach that level of the best teams ever to play in this country," Bernardo told Sportsmail (via the Daily Mail).

"If you want to do that, you have to win constantly. That's the main target now. Not to be a normal team but a team that constantly dominates English football; a special team."

The 25-year-old has a contract that runs until 2025 and claimed that the length of his contract helps indicate his desire to stay and be part of a group which will constantly fight and strive for success, adding: "To know that if you stay you are going to fight for all the titles over the next 10 years gives you the willingness and ambition to stay; to try to do your best to be important at the club.

"I think that's why Sergio and David have stayed so long. I think we are now arriving at the stage where we can fight for European trophies as well."

The Portuguese went on to discuss a whole host of topics, including potentially being tasked with the responsibility of filling the void David Silva will leave. However, he was keen to get back to discussing the Citizens' vision.

He revealed: "Yeah, it's exhausting under Pep...but it's what we have to do. If you want to go for all the trophies season after season you need to have someone who pushes you day after day. Sometimes it's not easy but it's good to have someone who won't let you slacken off."

Liverpool currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League, meaning the Sky Blues once again have their work cut out if they wish to secure a third consecutive league title. But, it has become very clear that the club are eager to dominate for years to come.