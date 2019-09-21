Declan Rice Reinforces Desire to Stay at West Ham & Reveals European Ambition

Declan Rice has committed his long term future to West Ham, and has set his sights on playing in Europe with the Hammers.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have enjoyed a strong start to the season since suffering an opening day humiliation at the hands of Manchester City, and Rice is yet to miss a minute in the Premier League.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

With former Man City manager and Premier League winner Pellegrini at the helm, Rice claims the Hammers can break into the top six over the course of the next few years.

As quoted by The Daily Mirror, Rice said: “we see how the boss works, and we know what he’s done at Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal. He’s a top manager and all the lads respect him because we know he’ll take us in the right direction.

“As a club, we want to get into Europe and his track record says he usually gets there. If we make it this season, that’s a bonus – but we need to keep pushing."

Rice has dazzled in the middle of the park since cementing his place in the West Ham first team at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, and starred for England once again during the international break.

The former Chelsea youngster recently became the first player to reach 50 West Ham appearances while still a teenager since Michael Carrick back in 2001, and his calmness, composure and vision have earned him inevitable comparisons to the former West Ham, Tottenham and Manchester United man.

However, Rice has no intention of following in Carrick's footsteps by moving to Old Trafford anytime soon, despite being linked with a big money move to the Red Devils over the summer. He is, however, looking forward to taking them on at the London Stadium this weekend.

“I’ve signed a long-term, five-year contract last season and if I didn’t want to sign it, I wouldn’t have done it," Rice added.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“It makes me a West Ham player for the next five years and I’ll be giving my best for the team and the supporters. We produced a great performance at home to beat United 3-1 last season, we know it’s another massive game and a chance to move up the table.

“Every time we play the top clubs, we look forward to it and we know the place is going to be rocking on Sunday."